Are you happy with your election choices?

(CNS Elections): After months of speculation, we now all know which candidates are running in which districts. Yesterday was the day that anyone wanting to run in the 2017 General Elections had to be nominated, and while candidates can still drop out, no one else can enter the political fray. So, are you happy with the choices you have or have you not yet decided?

Take part in the latest opinion poll and comment in the CNS Election Section

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics