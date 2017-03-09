All jobs to get same points in new PR regs
(CNS): Government has finally published revised immigration regulations regarding the controversial point system that forms the basis for granting or refusing permanent residency applications. In a short statement circulated by his office Wednesday, the premier said the changes to the regulations should allow the board to begin considering applications again. The changes rectify what was found by the courts to be the arbitrary and unfair awarding of points for the type of jobs that applicants hold by giving everyone 15 points for their job but more points for years of experience in their profession.
The government has left in the item allowing for the designation of priority occupations that could earn an applicant another 15 points if they hold one of the specified jobs.
Premier Alden McLaughlin stated that the new regulations addressed the issues raised by the court in the Hutchinson-Green case, which stalled the process of considering applications in the summer of 2015.
The premier said that Cabinet had approved revised regulations, “which address the concerns by allowing for a resumption of processing of applications by the board and the chief immigration officer”.
He added, “Pending appeals will also need to be dealt with by the Immigration Appeals Tribunal. We undertook to amend the regulations to get the Permanent Residency application going again, and we have now done so.”
The revised regulations also deal with some fine tuning when it comes to the amounts invested in property, they increase the scope and points for Cubans with Cayman connections to get PR and increase the age where an applicant can still earn points from 60 to 65 to take account of the increase in the retirement age.
The long-awaited amendments are a direct result of the legal challenges raised in the court about the arbitrary nature of the point system. But almost no applications for permanent residency have been considered by the PR board since the end of 2013 following the changes to the law itself that essentially abolished the controversial seven-year rollover.
Those changes paved the way for every person who comes to Cayman to work on a permit the chance to remain long enough to be entitled to apply for residency – removing the key employee status that had previously been required to allow permit holders to stay past the seven-year term limit.
This meant everyone could apply for PR. But the premier stated at the time of the change that government would make it more challenging to achieve the points needed to get residency and that more points would be required.
CNS understands that no more than a handful of applications made after the new law was implemented have been heard and there are now well over 900 outstanding applications. Some of those date back to late 2013 and some applicants have now been resident in the Cayman Islands for ten years or more.
But it is understood that the local government has been advised by the UK that ten years is the latest point that it could deny people residency rights for any reason, and speculation has mounted that refusing PR to people who have lived here without interruption for more than ten years would result in successful legal challenges.
These amendments to the PR point system, which gives everyone the same points regardless of their job and points for every year worked, so long as they have at least two years in the profession they are in at the time of application, are relatively minor.
They come following a review of the immigration law by local attorney David Ritch, whose report on the subject has been kept firmly under wraps despite a drawn out freedom of information battle, as the premier has insisted that it was privileged legal advice rather than a report regarding public policy.
But the amendments suggest that this was not the sum of Ritch’s findings and that this government and the next are likely to face many more challenges regarding the myriad issues relating to the local immigration and labour system.
Don’t you have to be employed in order to apply? Am I missing something? So that would mean a free 15 points to every applicant. What’s the purpose of that – just reduce the total required points by 15 in that case. Why have this category – is what I’m asking I guess.
The Irish that come here are the most clever, they pretend to be all “smiley” and fun but only employ their own when put in management positions. Caymanians are ridiculed for looking out for each other when other nationalities come here and practice the same. These Islands, where a majority of PR seeking expats don’t really care about Cayman will be bullied into giving out PR. A serious blunder by the government who promised to put Cayman first.
Yeah I’ve been verbally humiliated by a few Irish when I was applying for positions they were holding for their Irish buddies.
I still want to see the Ritch report. Don’t tell me no, and then expect me to vote for you!
Another nail in the coffin. Political interference in areas where it doesn’t belong is the downfall of this country.
What? Years and years of delay, lives put on hold, expensive reports and all this secrecy and these are the only changes? It amounts to nothing. I was already expecting 14.4 points for my occupation and will now get 15. And still no published list of the ‘priority occupations’. Well whooppee doo.
In the meantime I had to turn down the offer of a very good job because I couldn’t risk losing points for my occupation change while waiting for my PR to be heard. And we have put our house building plans on hold now for 3 years while we wait for the decision about whether we can stay, which is probably still years away due to the huge backlog.
I appreciate that PR status is controversial and Cayman has to be protected from massive unwanted immigration, but living for years under this pressure of not knowing if you will be forced to leave your home is just inhumane. No wonder the Government is facing dozens of court cases.
If people were definitely going to get the points they were ‘expecting’ this measure would not have been implemented. These are the only changes that can be made in the time frame people are raising holy hell about. The system needs a complete overhaul and a managed transition to something different and simpler. Only another 4 year term is going to be enough to address the many problems. As long as people have no patience the system will never be fixed for good. It is well appreciated that people cannot order their lives without an efficient process and some certainty but unfortunately attempting to implement a strict system that allowed people to self-assess created many new problems. The Government is trying to find a way to give away more and more of our birthrights in a way that pleases people who come here for the pot of gold but it isn’t easy. I will never understand why people who came all the way out to this little island from whatever big country they came from are so scared to pack up and leave if they don’t like the way we do things. You guys betray the truth every time: you desperately want to stay and so what is our imperative to rush you through the process of becoming a permanent citizen? Nothing. There are always more economic migrants. Get used to it – we have to make this work for us first and you second.
Thank God a decision has been made.
Election year?
I thought the Courts objection was not to the points awarded for employment, but the fact that up to 15 points may be awarded for strategic employment based on a Cabinet decision with no clear or rationale criteria as to how the determination would be made. The points designated by job at least had a basis – the number of permits in issue – even if it appeared to produce some bizarre results. They have not removed the provision for Cabinet to determine the 15 points, and they have not reduced the threshold pass rate (which presumably includes the possible 15 points), so they have not really dealt with the Chief Justices concern at all. This means any disgruntled applicant will still have a judicial review window open.
On the other hand, they have now awarded the same number of points to every single job, significantly reducing the difficulty of getting PR without any inherent logic whatsoever as to how this will protect the economy. The system now actively encourages economic immigrants, provided they are sensible enough to set up house with a Caymanian and engage in community pursuits. Its 2004 status all over again.
Yes exactly that. The courts question was about the arbitrary 15 points for priority occupation when the list of these had not been published. There was nothing wrong with calculating points based on the ratio between Caymanians and WP holders. Why change that? Giving everyone the same points for occupation only appears to give a greater chance of PR now to those in occupations that directly compete with Caymanians wanting the same jobs. Surely that is the opposite effect to what the government wanted.
Here we go again! Basically everyone is accepted!
As expected this will be a PR give away. So we have the Premier’s “work permits for everyone” policy which pretty well guaranteed expats their jobs until they could apply for PR…and now pretty much guaranteed PR. I hope Caymanians put on some nice lipstick for Alden cause he totally screwed you.
The new govt elected in better ensure that the roll over policy or something else is implemented. These new ‘Caymanians’ on a mass scale have no interest in Cayman other than lining their own pockets. I have worked with many Canadians that were the sweetest souls until they became Caymanian and at that point only hired other Canadians.
Morons. Giving everyone 15 points no matter what their occupation is the very definition of arbitrary. It also means that everyone will get PR. You thought the cabinet status grants were bad?
How does giving everyone 15 points for occupation out of a required 110 points mean everyone will get PR? Everyone had points for occupation already. Some may now get an extra 2 or 3 or maybe even 10, but that still leaves 100 more required points.