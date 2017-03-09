All jobs to get same points in new PR regs

(CNS): Government has finally published revised immigration regulations regarding the controversial point system that forms the basis for granting or refusing permanent residency applications. In a short statement circulated by his office Wednesday, the premier said the changes to the regulations should allow the board to begin considering applications again. The changes rectify what was found by the courts to be the arbitrary and unfair awarding of points for the type of jobs that applicants hold by giving everyone 15 points for their job but more points for years of experience in their profession.

The government has left in the item allowing for the designation of priority occupations that could earn an applicant another 15 points if they hold one of the specified jobs.

Premier Alden McLaughlin stated that the new regulations addressed the issues raised by the court in the Hutchinson-Green case, which stalled the process of considering applications in the summer of 2015.

The premier said that Cabinet had approved revised regulations, “which address the concerns by allowing for a resumption of processing of applications by the board and the chief immigration officer”.

He added, “Pending appeals will also need to be dealt with by the Immigration Appeals Tribunal. We undertook to amend the regulations to get the Permanent Residency application going again, and we have now done so.”

The revised regulations also deal with some fine tuning when it comes to the amounts invested in property, they increase the scope and points for Cubans with Cayman connections to get PR and increase the age where an applicant can still earn points from 60 to 65 to take account of the increase in the retirement age.

The long-awaited amendments are a direct result of the legal challenges raised in the court about the arbitrary nature of the point system. But almost no applications for permanent residency have been considered by the PR board since the end of 2013 following the changes to the law itself that essentially abolished the controversial seven-year rollover.

Those changes paved the way for every person who comes to Cayman to work on a permit the chance to remain long enough to be entitled to apply for residency – removing the key employee status that had previously been required to allow permit holders to stay past the seven-year term limit.

This meant everyone could apply for PR. But the premier stated at the time of the change that government would make it more challenging to achieve the points needed to get residency and that more points would be required.

CNS understands that no more than a handful of applications made after the new law was implemented have been heard and there are now well over 900 outstanding applications. Some of those date back to late 2013 and some applicants have now been resident in the Cayman Islands for ten years or more.

But it is understood that the local government has been advised by the UK that ten years is the latest point that it could deny people residency rights for any reason, and speculation has mounted that refusing PR to people who have lived here without interruption for more than ten years would result in successful legal challenges.

These amendments to the PR point system, which gives everyone the same points regardless of their job and points for every year worked, so long as they have at least two years in the profession they are in at the time of application, are relatively minor.

They come following a review of the immigration law by local attorney David Ritch, whose report on the subject has been kept firmly under wraps despite a drawn out freedom of information battle, as the premier has insisted that it was privileged legal advice rather than a report regarding public policy.

But the amendments suggest that this was not the sum of Ritch’s findings and that this government and the next are likely to face many more challenges regarding the myriad issues relating to the local immigration and labour system.

