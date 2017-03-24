Prospect shake-up as candidates come and go

(CNS Elections): Allan Wagner, who was for several weeks the only candidate running in Prospect, has pulled out of the race because he doesn’t think he has the support he needs. But as the self-declared Christian conservative candidate concedes defeat, radio talk show host, Austin Harris, has thrown his hat in the ring for the seat along with political veteran Lucille Seymour who is not running on the PPM ticket but going it alone after the party rejected her as a candidate for the constituency.

Prospect is likely to become one of the most competitive seats in the capital as at least two more candidates are expected to reveal their intentions to fight over the 1,184 registered voters by Nomination Day. Read more and comment in the CNS Election Section

Category: Local News