Woman denies two gun charges

(CNS): Emily Hanna Patrick (20) from Spotts has pleaded not guilty to two charges relating to guns. She has denied possessing an unlicensed firearm and one round of ammunition found at an apartment in Lantern Point during a police raid in October. The woman was bailed to appear at trial in July. She is jointly charged with Javier Howell, who has not yet answered similar charges. Powell, who was remanded in custody after appearing in court Friday, is expected to deny the allegations against him on his next appearance in March.

Category: Courts, Crime