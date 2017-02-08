Will candidate affiliation affect your vote?

(CNS Elections): So far, two parties have said that they will be fielding candidates in the May elections: the ruling Progressives (a.k.a. the PPM) and the Cayman Democratic Party (CDP), which was formerly the United Democratic Party (UDP). Two of the declared candidates have said that they are running as a group with other, as yet unnamed, candidates, while the rest are running as individuals and are not affiliated with any candidates in other districts.

Read more and vote in the poll on the CNS Election Section

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics