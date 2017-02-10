Where are the Greens when you need them?

Theresa Green writes: This election we have just one vote, and there is only one thing I want to use mine on — any candidate running with a party that represents our precious and massively at-risk environment. Neither political party has a real green agenda and both plan on destroying marine life for a cruise port to keep special interests happy, plus more construction and development because they think it creates jobs for locals, and no doubt the latest astonishing affront from Dart, who both parties believe is the answer to all of Cayman’s economic ills.

