Wet floor lands governor in hospital

(CNS): Governor Helen Kilpatrick was admitted to hospital at the weekend after “slipping on a wet floor and injuring her ribs”, according to a release from her office. The very short statement released on Tuesday gave no details of the actual injuries, where or exactly when it happened, but said that she was responding well to treatment and was likely to be released in the next few days. The officials did not reveal which hospital is treating the governor.

Category: Local News