Webster allowed back to Bodden Town for church

(CNS): One-time political candidate and local business man, Errington Webster (54), who is accused of a number of sex offences against a teenage girl, was given permission by the court Thursday to return to his home district of Bodden Town on Sundays in order to go to church. Webster, who is on bail awaiting trial in relation to the alleged sex crimes, had been confined to a doorstep curfew at a family member’s home in North Side and ordered to stay away from Bodden Town, which is here the young girl he allegedly abused lives.

But the court agreed to a bail variation for Sundays only to allow him to attend his church in the district.

Webster has denied four counts of gross indecency on a 13-year-old girl and was due to stand trial last month. The case was adjourned, however, and is now scheduled to take place in April.

Category: Courts, Crime