UK agrees to consider BOT concerns over Brexit

(CNS): The Cayman Islands premier says that the British government has agreed to take under consideration the priority areas identified by the British Overseas Territories (BOTs) when it begins the negotiations with the European Union. Premier Alden McLaughlin is in London for a special Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council, where ten territory leaders and British officials discussed ‘Brexit’. Describing the meeting Tuesday as “promising”, he said the UK needed to continue to fulfil its commitment to represent and support the financial services industries within the BOTs, which is one of the main concerns for Cayman.

According to a release from the premier’s office, the meeting covered a range of issues, since the territories have very different priorities and concerns, as some are dependent on the EU for their exports and others for aid, while Cayman wants to ensure that the UK maintains a voice within the EU on financial services matters.

The meeting covered international trade, including access to the EU single market and financial services, free movement within the EU by BOT citizens, and the future of the current EU funding available to BOTs.

McLaughlin pointed out that BOTs with financial services businesses have been placed on several European ‘black or grey lists’ and it was important that the UK continues to be a moderating voice both before and after its exit from the EU when these conversations start. He said this was particularly important now that Cayman and other BOTs have done so much to advance the cause of cooperation on tax avoidance and anti-money laundry initiatives.

“This initial JMC on European negotiations was promising. The UK committed to taking under consideration the priority areas identified by the OTs during its ‘exit negotiations’ with the EU,” said McLaughlin.

The meeting was co-chaired by Baroness Anelay, the overseas territories minister. Robin Walker, MP, the parliamentary under-secretary of state at the department for exiting the European Union, opened the meeting with an overview and update on the preparation before the UK triggers Article 50 by the end of March, as well as plans for future engagement between the overseas territories and the UK.

It was agreed that the Joint Ministerial Council would meet again in June to continue dialogue on areas of mutual interest, as the UK begins to negotiate its exit from the European Union.

Other UK officials included Lord Price CVO, International Trade minister, Lord Bates; the International Development minister and the Home Office’s Deputy Director for EU Exit Immigration Policy, Mark Doran; and Alex Ellis, the Director General at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

As well as McLaughlin, BOT leaders from Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, St. Helena and Ascension, Tristan da Cunha, and the Turks and Caicos Islands were at the meeting.

Category: Politics