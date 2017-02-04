One shot outside 7MB nightclub

(CNS) Updated 2:15pm Saturday: Police now say that one man was shot outside a nightclub in the Seven Mile Beach tourist area early this morning while a second was struck with a gun. Initial reports indicated that two people had been shot near Fete Night Club on the West Bay Road, however in an update an RCIPS spokesperson clarified that when police armed units arrived at the scene at about 3:15am on Saturday, 4 February, they found a 26-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Police said his injury is not immediately life-threatening and he remains in the George Town hospital in stable condition.

A 29-year-old man who was hit with a gun was taken to hospital but has since discharged himself.

The Fete nightclub was the scene of another shooting just over a month ago when one man was shot multiple times.

Police appeal to anyone with information, or was in the area around the time of this latest incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

