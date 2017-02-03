TV regulator rejects blame over commercial failings

(CNS Business): Following the news that Cayman 27 is dropping its costly ‘Daybreak’ local morning magazine TV show, the TV arm of the new regulator OfReg has stated that this issue is entirely commercial and not a regulatory matter. “The failure of cable providers to come to an agreement with Hurley’s Media Ltd for distribution of shows like Daybreak is a commercial issue and not a regulatory matter,” said Alee Fa’amoe, the Executive Director of ICT in the newly formed Utility Regulation and Competition Office.

Category: Local News, Media