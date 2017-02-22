Syed case to resume after legal wrangling resolved

(CNS): The case against Hassan Syed is expected to be back on track Wednesday morning, with the former university president back in the dock and facing questions from prosecutors. After almost three days of legal wrangling, the issues have been resolved and the crown is expected to begin its cross-examination. Syed told his version of events last week and implied that he had paid back any money he had spent on personal items and the rest was legitimate spending. Anything outstanding, he claimed, was not taken dishonestly.

Charged with twelve counts relating to the theft of some $500 million allegedly through the misuse of the UCCI credit card, misappropriating funds using cheques, forging and falsifying documents and lying about a PhD, Syed has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The case resumes in Court 2 at 10am Wednesday and the reasons for the legal delays will be reported after the case is over.

Category: Courts, Crime