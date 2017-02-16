Suspected home invading sex preditor arrested

(CNS): Police have arrested a 48-year-old man from West Bay in connection with a home invasion last week. The RCIPS said the suspect was arrested yesterday on suspicion of indecent assault at a woman’s home on the West Bay Road, when she awoke to find a man in her bedroom committing an indecent act. Police said the man is currently in custody. Police have not indicated if they suspect the man was also involved in other sexual assaults that have been committed in the district over the last few months against women walking and exercising in the early mornings.

