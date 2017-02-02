Suspect drunk driver ploughs into political board

(CNS Elections): Just days after political hopeful Kenneth Bryan erected his new campaign billboards in the George Town area, one of them was found in pieces Wednesday. But it was soon revealed that there was no foul play or political vandalism, which has been a factor in previous campaigns, and that the billboard may have even prevented serious injury. A driver narrowly missed a light pole after swerving off Crewe Road into Bryan’s sign.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Crime, Elections, Police, Politics