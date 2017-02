(CNS) A 36-year-old man from George Town was expected in court Monday to answer drug offence charges after he was arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in a restaurant in the capital last week. Police said the man was arrested on 2 February while he was at a restaurant on North Church Street, which the RCIPS did not name but CNS has learned was Rackhams. The man has now been charged with possession of cocaine and intent to supply.

