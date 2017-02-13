Straw poll shows surprise support for parties

(CNS Elections): The latest straw poll in the CNS Election Section has thrown up a surprising result, given the perceptions about political parties. While the online vote among our readers is unscientific, the snapshot does at least raise questions about Marl Road predictions that the electorate will, this time around, focus their one vote on independent candidates. The results from the poll indicate that voters still appear to favour parties or formal alliances.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics