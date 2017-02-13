Sex predator invades woman’s bedroom

(CNS): Police are hunting a sex-offender who broke into an apartment and entered a woman’s bedroom on the West Bay Road in the early hours of this morning and committed a sex-offence. The RCIPS said the man, described as about 5’7”, aged between 18 to 30, with a slim but muscular build, entered the woman’s room around 3:30am Monday. Police said the woman woke to find the man “engaging in indecent behaviour with a t-shirt over his head”, but he left shortly after and the woman was not physically harmed.

The incident happened in the West Bay area of the West Bay Road, though police didn’t say where. It is now under investigation and officers are conducting operations and patrols in response after several other sexual assaults in the district on women who have been exercising or walking in the early morning in recent weeks.

Anyone with any information that could assist police in these investigations is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.

Those who would have information to share but would prefer to speak with a woman police officer can call Detective Constable Ava-Marie Parkinson at 916-6152 or [email protected]

Category: Crime, Police