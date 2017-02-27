Public urged to look out for wanted man

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to call 911 or contact the police immediately if they see Martin Anthony Trench (31), of Jamaica, who may be in this jurisdiction illegally and is potentially armed and dangerous. Police said that Trench is believed to have arrived on Grand Cayman recently. They stressed that if sighted, members of the public should exercise caution and contact the authorities.

Anyone with information about Trench is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Immigration