Public urged to look out for wanted man
(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to call 911 or contact the police immediately if they see Martin Anthony Trench (31), of Jamaica, who may be in this jurisdiction illegally and is potentially armed and dangerous. Police said that Trench is believed to have arrived on Grand Cayman recently. They stressed that if sighted, members of the public should exercise caution and contact the authorities.
Anyone with information about Trench is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Immigration
We need to step up our game. All of these people are coming in. We need to get them good.
Was he deported from the US, Canada, England and the Cayman Islands or all of the above ?
Dirty criminal dem !!
CNS, when report on some of these crimes, and you state “a man from George Town (or West Bay), is that because that is what you are getting from the RCIP??? Cause some of these men, as we have seen recently, turns out to be only residents of these districts, and are nationals of other Caribbean countries.
Just asking.
This is getting to be DANGEROUS now!!!!. Something needs to be done NOW to get these criminals out of here., Send them all packing. Why did the immigration exempt the VISA for that Nationality?
Why is this man wanted?
Like the other one they caught a few days ago for attempting to rob the money truck. “From George Town”, but really from Jamaica. Something has to change here, or your country will end up just like Jamaica.
Need Donald Trump
Once located and detained by the authorities, deport him. Make the Jamaican gov’t deal with him upon repatriation.
there’s a lot more here not just him they need to clean them up quick.
Those same ones are here doing everything they want to, yet the blame game and the wild card manhine is spuing out propaganda that it is the locals.
Build a wall
Crew Bar Eastern Ave
Childish Gambino?
Or he is a Jamaican ISIS . Be careful when you see him , but call the police.
Potentially armed and dangerous???? I think we need to be a little bit more pro active on how illegal firearms are making their way into the Cayman Islands. Don’t we have a Border Patrol, Customs checking, searching, oh yeah a helicopter too????
We need the police to do their job and get out on the high seas, we are northwest of Jamaica so why are they patrol the southeast of the Cayman Islands to stop all enter of illegally personal from landing. This Islands is too small that we can’t protect the people safety.
Cayman Island immigration really need to conduct a thorough background check on some of these mass criminals that is coming into their Country. Start a criminal database system and fingerprint anyone who is not of Cayman descent and protect the interest of the Caymanian people. Stricker sanctions needs to be implemented and tougher laws needs to be enforced. A new world order is coming and we are living in a world of uncertainty. Keep Cayman safe and stop living in the timezone otherwise get up to date with mordenization and the time to act is now!