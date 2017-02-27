Public urged to look out for wanted man

| 27/02/2017 | 17 Comments
Cayman News Service

Martin Anthony Trench

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to call 911 or contact the police immediately if they see Martin Anthony Trench (31), of Jamaica, who may be in this jurisdiction illegally and is potentially armed and dangerous. Police said that Trench is believed to have arrived on Grand Cayman recently. They stressed that if sighted, members of the public should exercise caution and contact the authorities.

Anyone with information about Trench is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Tags:

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Immigration

Comments (17)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. lovebirds says:
    27/02/2017 at 7:10 pm

    We need to step up our game. All of these people are coming in. We need to get them good.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    27/02/2017 at 6:55 pm

    Was he deported from the US, Canada, England and the Cayman Islands or all of the above ?

    Dirty criminal dem !!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    27/02/2017 at 6:01 pm

    CNS, when report on some of these crimes, and you state “a man from George Town (or West Bay), is that because that is what you are getting from the RCIP??? Cause some of these men, as we have seen recently, turns out to be only residents of these districts, and are nationals of other Caribbean countries.

    Just asking.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    27/02/2017 at 6:01 pm

    This is getting to be DANGEROUS now!!!!. Something needs to be done NOW to get these criminals out of here., Send them all packing. Why did the immigration exempt the VISA for that Nationality?

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    27/02/2017 at 5:51 pm

    Why is this man wanted?

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    27/02/2017 at 5:16 pm

    Like the other one they caught a few days ago for attempting to rob the money truck. “From George Town”, but really from Jamaica. Something has to change here, or your country will end up just like Jamaica.

    Reply
  7. Indegenious says:
    27/02/2017 at 4:54 pm

    Need Donald Trump

    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    27/02/2017 at 4:43 pm

    Once located and detained by the authorities, deport him. Make the Jamaican gov’t deal with him upon repatriation.

    Reply
  9. jah says:
    27/02/2017 at 4:19 pm

    there’s a lot more here not just him they need to clean them up quick.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      27/02/2017 at 8:06 pm

      Those same ones are here doing everything they want to, yet the blame game and the wild card manhine is spuing out propaganda that it is the locals.

      Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    27/02/2017 at 4:00 pm

    Build a wall

    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    27/02/2017 at 3:32 pm

    Crew Bar Eastern Ave

    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    27/02/2017 at 2:19 pm

    Childish Gambino?

    Reply
    • Sharkey says:
      27/02/2017 at 3:47 pm

      Or he is a Jamaican ISIS . Be careful when you see him , but call the police.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      27/02/2017 at 3:54 pm

      Potentially armed and dangerous???? I think we need to be a little bit more pro active on how illegal firearms are making their way into the Cayman Islands. Don’t we have a Border Patrol, Customs checking, searching, oh yeah a helicopter too????

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        27/02/2017 at 7:02 pm

        We need the police to do their job and get out on the high seas, we are northwest of Jamaica so why are they patrol the southeast of the Cayman Islands to stop all enter of illegally personal from landing. This Islands is too small that we can’t protect the people safety.

        Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    27/02/2017 at 1:49 pm

    Cayman Island immigration really need to conduct a thorough background check on some of these mass criminals that is coming into their Country. Start a criminal database system and fingerprint anyone who is not of Cayman descent and protect the interest of the Caymanian people. Stricker sanctions needs to be implemented and tougher laws needs to be enforced. A new world order is coming and we are living in a world of uncertainty. Keep Cayman safe and stop living in the timezone otherwise get up to date with mordenization and the time to act is now!

    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»