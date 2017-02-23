Public cash still needed for Turtle Centre loan
(CNS): The tourism minister has told the Legislative Assembly that around $4.5 million of the public cash pumped into the Cayman Turtle Centre in the last financial year went towards paying the loan to build the facility. Moses Kirkonnell said that the outstanding debt for the facility will not be paid off until 2019. As the minister presented the Turtle Centre’s financial report to his parliamentary colleagues for the last budget year, he revealed that because of the loan and shortfalls in revenue, the attraction made another loss of $6 million.
Around $2.4 million of the government money given to the CTC went towards its day-to-day operating losses. The minister said that revenues were, however, beginning to increase and that food and drink sales as well as admissions were growing. He also pointed to an increase in meat sales of around 29%, which he said demonstrated the need to keep farming the meat. With the demand showing “no signs of diminishing”, Kirkconnell said there would be “unsustainable pressure” on turtles in the wild without the Centre (previously named the Cayman Turtle Farm) which was “fundamental to conservation”.
The CTC has been the target of a sustained campaign by the UK-based animal charity World Animal Protection, which wants to see it become a genuine conservation facility. But despite the myriad problems with the husbandry, the well publicised deaths of hundreds of animals and issues of disease and genetic deformities at the facility, the desire for people to eat turtle in Cayman means the farm is tolerated and in some cases supported by conservationists locally because of genuine fears that without it the wild turtles would be poached to extinction.
Further concerns were raised by the international charities last year, however, with the resumption of turtle release programme in May, as there are worries that the yearlings bred and hatched in captivity could pose a risk of disease to the wild population when released into the sea. There is, however, growing evidence to suggest that the release programme has increased the local nesting population, which is growing year on year.
The minister also stated that the CTC has upgraded the release protocols and the animals are being independently tested overseas before being released to ensure that they do not pose a threat to the wild population. They are also putting some eggs in nests on the beach where they can go straight to the sea.
Kirkconnell noted that with more than 90 people working there, they have only three work permit holders.
The report was one of a long list of outstanding government financial accounts laid by ministers during the morning’s opening session of the LA Wednesday.
See the proceedings on CIGTV:
Category: Government Finance, Marine Environment, Politics, Science & Nature
As per the most recent (2013) audited financials, the Turtle Farm issued 44.6 million dollars worth of senior notes at 4.85%, guaranteed by the CIG. The notes were placed by William Blair and Company LLC (at least it wasn't Cohen & Co) but there is no public information as to who bought them.
Does anyone know how to do a freedom of information act request for details of the loan? i.e. whether it was private or bank financed and the principal and interest terms? I wouldn't be surprised if there's some govt-credit-card-in-a-slot-machine type funny business going on. The Joey Ebanks scandal hinted at some shady dealings at the Turtle Farm and it was never explained or investigated.
The MLA register of interests should also show if anyone members held the debt, but I doubt any of them actually declare their interests in accordance with the law.
Everyone wants to focus on the turtle farming aspect. Strangely no one wants to focus on the loan, whether it was arms length, and whether, given the turtle farm is clearly incapable of paying it without subsidy, government couldn't have stopped the annual haemorrhage by declaring the farm insolvent and either then restructuring it or selling it - and in either case getting rid of the loan. Look at who gets the money and you will have the real answer to why the CIG continues to put money into this black hole. It's not about the turtles, it's about the cash.
Bingo. An island of "financial professionals" no less. It's incredible.
Not counting the HSBC run 312,000,000 face Cayman Islands 5.95% 24NOV19 (USG1986TAA37, G1986TAA3) issued on London SE back in 2009, where are these Turtle Farm notes that predate? Coupon? Maturity?
It's a dark and tightly held private issue me thinks. Gov't secured money machine for the honorable indefinites.
In other words, there exists such an abundance of unrepentant criminal proclivity in the Cayman Islands that wild turtle populations would be annihilated otherwise. Quite an indictment from the Minister of Tourism to rationalize this incredible resource drain. Money that would be far better spent on absent social, educational, and contraceptive programs - or building a bigger courthouse and jail to accommodate the problem he seems all-too aware of. #CaymanHeritage
Cue lots of nasty comments on barbarous activities, Cayman heritage etc etc.
For those that do not recall, I remember the EU trying to take away the Great British Sausage, Haggis and various other British delicacies long ago and we told them to go poke it, and in fact now they are recognized as UK brands and heritage. Therefore I think we should leave Cayman alone on this one-that this is farmed is exactly the same as the pork/beef/tripe that goes into the UK stuff, just that we happen to be a bit more sensitive to Turtles-hence the need to farm them to stop poaching the wild ones. Go Cayman.
So worth it though.
If we have been paying $4.5 million a year for years to pay off the loan how much did it cost to build the facility?. It was a grandiose scheme with grandiose income projections, and grandiose staffing, none of which bore any relationship to reality, a white elephant (turtle), if ever there was one.However Mr Kirkconnell is clearly impressed that the farm is making a few thousand dollars in revenue from the inncreased sales of turtle meat.
Address your questions to McKeeva Bush. He created the grandiose white elephant. Along with his willing buddies & supporters. We are ALL just paying the price now. It appears that Mr. Kirkconnell is simply looking at a glimmer of hope for the future. I seriously doubt he is "impressed".
There must be a debt prospectus somewhere, that outlines the total cost of the Turtle Farm, who the contractors/builders were, details of that tender process, and the coupons and provisions of all issued. If we are going to continue to pretend to be fiscally responsible, this should be an easy to find public document. The coupon must be near junk grade to justify these service obligations. Nobody seems to be crying out to refinance these gov't backed notes! Nobody wants to know "who" owns this debt?!? An island of financial professionals...shame on us!
And I hardly see a Caymanian employee out there.