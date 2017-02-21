Prospect candidate stands on conservative Christian platform

(CNS Elections): The first candidate that the CNS Election Section can formally confirm in the district of Prospect, despite rumours of many more in the seat bordered by Red Bay, Newlands and Savannah, is Allan Wagner. The 52-year-old businessman, who has declared himself to be a conservative Christian, launched his campaign on Facebook in November. The building contractor is promising to cut taxes and fees by reducing government spending, at a time when all departments are complaining of challenges with resources. He said he aims to cut waste to reduce government debt.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics