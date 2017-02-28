Private eyes on tail of MLAs
(CNS): MLA Alva Suckoo has claimed that private investigators from overseas are following him and the other independent members of the Legislative Assembly in what they believe is an attempt to find something that can be used to discredit or manipulate them because of their opposition to government’s proposed Legal Practitioners Bill. The Bodden Town MLA told the House in a short statement before it was adjourned Monday night that he and his colleagues had reason to believe the private eyes had been hired by local law firms who want the bill passed for “nefarious purposes”.
Suckoo told his legislative colleagues that three private investigators are in Cayman posing as visitors but they are snooping around the independent members opposing the new lawyers law.
“As a matter of national importance I am therefore requesting that this matter be immediately investigated by the RCIPS, Attorney General’s Office and the immigration department as the actions of these individuals and their clients is a direct threat to the safety and well-being of members of this Honorable Assembly and our families and may constitute the breach of several laws, including the Immigration Law,” Suckoo stated.
The issue was first raised by Winston Connolly earlier in the proceedings Monday, as he defended himself against criticism in the press about the motion he has supported by Arden McLean calling for an investigation and possible prosecution of some law firms and attorneys for alleged breaches of the existing Legal Practitioners Law. He stated that he believed someone was following him and other independent members over the issue but he was less specific about who may be doing the following.
Answering questions during a press briefing Monday lunchtime about the controversial motion on the question of whether the work Cayman-based law firms are doing overseas, Arden McLean and Alva Suckoo both said they believe these investigators, whoever they were, must be trying to dig up something against them that could be used to manipulate or intimidate them. McLean said that they expected that, in the fullness of time, they would find out who was behind it but they raised concerns that it was unlawful.
Then late on Monday evening, as the Legislative Assembly wrapped up for the evening, Suckoo said that they had undertaken further research and believed the private eyes were being paid by at least one law firm. He said the proper authorities should take “any and all legally permissible actions to apprehend and question these individuals”, and asked for steps be taken to ensure the safety and protection of all members of the Legislative Assembly.
There was no response from the government benches to the allegations made by Suckoo, but he told CNS after the adjournment that he and the other MLAs who believed they were being followed by these private detectives would be making a report to the police about their concerns as he said there could be numerous laws being broken.
Is it that far fetched….haven’t they been known to use concealed gps devices?
Can these MLAs get any more desperate….you all will say anything to divert the attention from the merits of the LPB…and for what!? To the detriment of those you are claiming to protect…you are only damaging this jurisdiction and our financial services industry with this nonsense and should all be ashamed of yourselves. You know plain and simple you are only causing this ruckus in a last ditch attempt to raise your chances of getting re-elected by preying on the members of the electorate who haven’t read the bill, don’t know anything about the legal industry here and therefore don’t know any better. And to top it off you know damn well the LPB goes much farther to protect Caymanians and regulate firms and the industry than the current LPL does at present. Although, given the stupidity of your actions and claims, perhaps I should not assume that you have even read the bill.
Are you suggesting that private investigators have not been engaged? Do you know that?
How does the LpB protect Caymanians ? I bet you haven’t even read it ! State one clause that improves the position of Caymanians !!! I dare you!
The Greatest Private EYE is the State!
ha ha ha! private eyes are watching you….remember the 80’s song!😬😠
I put nothing by anyone. You might think he is crazy but let’s put this crap into context shall we. Law firms could save MILLIONS upon MILLIONS annually by outsourcing to areas where the cost of doing business is less than here in Cayman. Then it’s the permit fees for these workers.
What would YOU do to protect MILLIONS of dollars annually into your pockets?
Law firms by their nature are greedy and very dirty doing what ever is needed to get the desired end result.
In short take nothing off the board.
This is the funniest/scariest thing I’ve read this year! LMAO
I always feel like somebody’s watching me.
And I have no privacy.
Woh, I always feel like somebody’s watching me.
Who’s playing tricks on me?
Make them follow you to dump Bar, then hit bananas after this go skinny dipping in the sea in front of Darts house. That should be entertaining.
Interesting, Mr. Suckoo, because that’s exactly what many feel about the new chipped license plates, someone’s always going to be watching.
Wow…what a way to get sympathy from the public for the piss poor job they have been doing especially Mr. In-Action man. Every evening I drive home to East End and I’m disgusted by his lack of regard for our district. Eight consecutive years that I have been paying attention and nothing of substance. However he fights for every one else except us.
What a paranoid bunch of goof balls.
Wha ya sayin Alwa dey drivin rentacars eh? Dem big black ones? Dey had time to tint de windas? Cheh – I tol ya not to burn dat wet stuff! Man jes close da kurtains and turn de AC down low da weird feelin will pass by tomorra!
Mhmmm exactly the type of response someone who is mixed up in this would give!
Holy Moly, talk about fabrication in a shameful attempt to get sympathy & then ultimately get a few votes, they hope! Do they truly think any politician has money to spend on spies/PI’s to follow their sorry souls around looking dirt, or is that their guilty conscience rearing it’s ugly head? Talk about desperation. I sign my name, “Stop that train”
Stand strong! There’s no dirt on you that could fix this can of worms for them!
Lol, I think Alva and Winston have been watching The Firm on a loop marathon.
Watching it? Living it more like!
LMAO!
LMFAO!!!
Al Cuckcoo might need to stop reading dime store novels and get on with something real instead of believing his over inflated ego.
Exactly! Well said, Tweety! He’s a hopeless disappointment. Winston too.
Thanks PPM blogger yet another totally unfounded and fabricated attempt to tear down a good politician
I always feel like somebody’s watching me.
And I have no privacy.
Woh, I always feel like somebody’s watching me.
Who’s playing tricks on me?
Go to mango tree might see somethin there.