Private eyes on tail of MLAs

(CNS): MLA Alva Suckoo has claimed that private investigators from overseas are following him and the other independent members of the Legislative Assembly in what they believe is an attempt to find something that can be used to discredit or manipulate them because of their opposition to government’s proposed Legal Practitioners Bill. The Bodden Town MLA told the House in a short statement before it was adjourned Monday night that he and his colleagues had reason to believe the private eyes had been hired by local law firms who want the bill passed for “nefarious purposes”.

Suckoo told his legislative colleagues that three private investigators are in Cayman posing as visitors but they are snooping around the independent members opposing the new lawyers law.

“As a matter of national importance I am therefore requesting that this matter be immediately investigated by the RCIPS, Attorney General’s Office and the immigration department as the actions of these individuals and their clients is a direct threat to the safety and well-being of members of this Honorable Assembly and our families and may constitute the breach of several laws, including the Immigration Law,” Suckoo stated.

The issue was first raised by Winston Connolly earlier in the proceedings Monday, as he defended himself against criticism in the press about the motion he has supported by Arden McLean calling for an investigation and possible prosecution of some law firms and attorneys for alleged breaches of the existing Legal Practitioners Law. He stated that he believed someone was following him and other independent members over the issue but he was less specific about who may be doing the following.

Answering questions during a press briefing Monday lunchtime about the controversial motion on the question of whether the work Cayman-based law firms are doing overseas, Arden McLean and Alva Suckoo both said they believe these investigators, whoever they were, must be trying to dig up something against them that could be used to manipulate or intimidate them. McLean said that they expected that, in the fullness of time, they would find out who was behind it but they raised concerns that it was unlawful.

Then late on Monday evening, as the Legislative Assembly wrapped up for the evening, Suckoo said that they had undertaken further research and believed the private eyes were being paid by at least one law firm. He said the proper authorities should take “any and all legally permissible actions to apprehend and question these individuals”, and asked for steps be taken to ensure the safety and protection of all members of the Legislative Assembly.

There was no response from the government benches to the allegations made by Suckoo, but he told CNS after the adjournment that he and the other MLAs who believed they were being followed by these private detectives would be making a report to the police about their concerns as he said there could be numerous laws being broken.

Category: Crime, Politics