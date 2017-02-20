Prison nabs suspect throwing drugs into jail

(CNS): A man has been arrested after a prison officer caught him throwing ganja over the prison fence. The suspect was said to be in possession of several pounds of ganja in two large bags when he was apprehended. A release from HM Cayman Islands Prison Service said that on Thursday, Prison Officer Michael Taylor was patrolling the outer perimeter of Northward prison in the K-9 van when, at around 4:20pm, he saw a man dressed in dark clothing running towards to the prison fence.

“I had stopped and parked on the roadside of Sheffield Drive, next to the training unit, when I saw a man with two bags in his hands, with his head and face covered in a white cloth,” Taylor explained.

He radioed for back-up and began to drive towards the suspect, but then got out of the van to chase the suspect on foot. In moments the suspect was caught and cuffed by Officer Taylor. Shortly after, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.

The prison director, who has spoken publicly several times about the ongoing challenge the prison has dealing with contraband and drug smuggling, said the ganja was confiscated.

“I applaud the due diligence and quick reaction of Officer Taylor, and the other prison officers who assisted him in the arrest,” Director Lavis said. “I would also like to commend the RCIPS for their quick assistance in the process. In the end two departments worked together to catch the suspect committing the offence and put him safely behind bars.”

The suspect is on police bail and has not been charged at this time.

