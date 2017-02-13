Prison deputy to go back to job

(CNS): Aduke Natalie Joseph-Caesar, who was fired as deputy director in the HM Cayman Islands Prison Services, where she worked in rehabilitation, has been given her job back and will return to work next week. In a very unusual result, the long-time public servant successfully fought against her dismissal, winning a legal case against the home affairs ministry. Joseph-Caesar was fired by the ministry in the fallout of a scandal at the jail which involved allegations that another manager had indulged in inappropriate behaviour with inmates and covert video surveillance.

Wesley Howell, the chief officer home affairs ministry, confirmed in a release Sunday that after receiving legal advice in relation to the matter, the case had been resolved and that Joseph-Caesar would resume duties on 20 February.

The veteran prison manager won a legal battle last summer, when the Grand Court found that she was unlawfully dismissed because government officials had not followed due process. She was put back on the pay roll, back dated to her termination in November 2015, but despite the court’s decision, she did not immediately return to the prison. The home affairs ministry appeared to remain in talks with Joseph-Caesar over the court findings and her position.

Joseph-Caesar was fired after she was accused of installing covert video and recording equipment in the office of another staff member.

Three people were suspended over the issue: a prison officer who reportedly installed the equipment, Joseph-Caesar for ordering its installation and Nina White, a female manager and custody officer who was the target of the secret video as a result of allegations that she was behaving inappropriately with inmates behind locked doors in the office.

