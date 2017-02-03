Premier heads to London for Brexit talks

(CNS Business): The premier will be heading to London Friday with a small government team for the special meeting with UK officials and the heads of other overseas territories on the thorny issue of Brexit and how it will impact Cayman and the other British dependent territories. The Joint Ministerial Council Brexit meeting was agreed and set last year following the annual JMC in October last year to allow the territories the chance to discuss Britain’s departure from the European Union before Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty is triggered and exit talks begin.

Category: Politics