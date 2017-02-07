PPM to reveal candidates in six weeks

(CNS Elections): The Progressives will not be unveiling the slate of candidates it will field in the forthcoming general election and the constituencies they will stand in until Saturday 18 March — just 11 days before Nomination Day. The ruling party’s pre-election conference will take place at the Family Life Centre, where the PPM membership will also elect party officials, including the general secretary and treasurer, and introduce its campaign team. The party leader’s role is also up for a vote, and while Alden McLaughlin will be seeking re-election, there is no indication of any potential challengers.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics