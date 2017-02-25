Police net 222 burglars in two years

(CNS): The police have arrested 222 individual burglars over the last two years, many of whom have been charged and jailed. According to the newly released crime statistics for 2016, break-ins continue to dominate offences, despite a dramatic drop in the numbers from 2015 to 2016. Burglary fell by 33% in 2016 compared to the previous year, but police management have said this is still too high, and a drop in the numbers is no comfort to the victims of a crime that is being fuelled by high levels of drug misuse.

Speaking at a press conference to reveal the crime statistics, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne noted that there are significant numbers of people with substance abuse problems who are committing burglaries to get goods or cash to buy or barter for drugs. This means the police cannot fight this crime alone, he said, and the RCIPS must work with other partner agencies to deal with the rehabilitation of people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Despite locking up hundreds of burglars over the past two years, the police dealt with 440 break-ins in 2016 (down from 652 in 2016) and 62 attempted burglaries (down from 110 in 2015), but this means that altogether over the 24 months, there were 1,092 burglaries and 172 attempts to break into homes and businesses, which is staggeringly high for a small community.

The police said that even with the roughly one-third drop in numbers last year there was an increase in burglary reports toward the end of 2016 and into 2017, and the RCIPS will continue to concentrate efforts to prevent further increases and continue a trend of reduction.

The Neighborhood Policing Department is launching some new anti-theft and burglary initiatives, and is encouraging people to make their homes and businesses more secure. But law enforcement and crime prevention cannot address the burglary problem, the police management team warned.

“Substance abuse drives the incidence of burglaries and most property crimes; it follows that enforcement must be followed by rehabilitation and treatment of addicts,” the police said.

The new crime statistics released for 2016 show an overall decline in serious violent crime by 29% but overall crime has increased by 15%. Although police have had real success in taking firearms off the street, having seized 15 guns last year and five already in 2017, firearms offences are fuelling the increase in crime. The incidences police dealt with relating to guns increased by a whopping 90% last year compared to 2015.

There were two murders last year compared to three in 2015 and gang-on-gang violence fell, but firearm offences are causing real concern, with guns being used in personal and domestic disputes. “Combating illegal firearms remains a top priority for the RCIPS, and we are working with customs to address this national security threat,” the police said.

The commissioner urged the community to help and said the police want to work with the people to reduce the threat of guns. He admitted that the lack of investment and commitment to community policing in the past has created some problems, reflected in the increasing level of violence his officers meet when they go out to a crime report. But he did not think the community policing was completely broken.

“And we will fix it,” he said, as he pointed to the importance of building trust again to address serious crime.

“We need the community to tell us where to find illegal firearms so we can remove them,” he said. The RCIPS management team said that they are in the process of organising a gun amnesty as one element in the fight against illegal firearms.

Anyone with information about crime can call GTPS at 949-4222 24 hours a day, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).

