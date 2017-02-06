Police chopper tracks teen on stolen bike

(CNS): A 16-year-old boy was arrested by police on Sunday after the RCIPS helicopter tracked the youngster, who was riding a stolen bike without a helmet and without plates. Police said the teen was spotted at about 3:30pm (5 February) in the Harbour House Marina area of Prospect. Coordinating with police patrol on the ground, the helicopter tracked him to a house in Prospect Park.

The young rider from George Town was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving without qualification, driving without insurance, and using a vehicle without registration. The motorbike was seized and the boy was taken into police custody but he is now on police bail.

