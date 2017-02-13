Police charge four in nightclub shooting

(CNS): The police have now charged four people in connection with a shooting, believed to be a gang-related, outside a nightclub in the Seven Mile Beach area earlier this month. In what has been a successful investigation for the RCIPS in the ongoing gang violence, the courts remanded a West Bay couple over the weekend and two more people are expected in court this morning. A teenager who was also netted in the operations relating to this investigation has not been charged but has been released on police bail.

One man was shot and injured outside Fete Club on 4 February and a second was struck with a gun. Both men were treated for their injuries and discharged from hospital. Although the suspects were originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, no one has been charged with that offence.

A 35-year-old man from West Bay was charged Saturday with assault GBH with intent, possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharge of a firearm, and two counts of assault ABH. A 29-year-old woman who appeared in court with him at the weekend has also been charged with assault GBH with intent and possession of an unlicensed firearm. They were both remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old woman from West Bay and a 20-year-old Jamaican man have also been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and are expected in court later today.

Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton commended the active work of his officers in this case after a firearm was also recovered during the investigation.

“This is the fourth firearm officers have taken off the street already this year,” he noted.

