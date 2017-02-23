Police charge failed robber in cash van stick-up

(CNS): Jerome Cunningham (24), from George Town, was expected in court Thursday morning charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent, attempted robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection with the failed robbery of a cash van in the capital on Monday night. Police said that during an operation on Tuesday a gun and ammunition were recovered in connection with the case and Cunningham was arrested.

This is the fifth firearm that police officers have recovered so far this year.

It is still not entirely clear what happened during the attempted hold-up but it took place near to Crown Square on Eastern Avenue at around 6:30pm. Shots were fired during the attempted robbery and a security officer was taken to hospital but CNS understands he was not hurt as a result of being shot. The business that the armored security vehicle had collected cash from has not been revealed.

This is the second attempt on a cash van by robbers in less than two months. On New Year’s Eve two armed men attempted to rob another security vehicle outside the Cayman National Bank on Elgin Avenue. There have been no arrests in that case to date.

Category: Courts, Crime