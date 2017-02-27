Plan needed to replace aging fire service fleet

(CNS): Chief Fire Officer David Hails has indicated that the Cayman Islands Fire Service may need to replace all its vehicles soon, following the completion of a recent fleet evaluation by two overseas experts. The fire boss said that the average life expectancy of fire vehicles is around ten years and many of the trucks are already around that age, so a plan is needed to replace them. One truck on Cayman Brac will be replaced immediately because it is corroded as a result of being driven through sea water during Hurricane Paloma in 2008, officials said in a press release.

“Most of the vehicles are in fair condition for their age, apart from a domestic tanker located on Cayman Brac which is suffering from corrosion,” Hails said. “Apparently, this tanker was used to drive through sea water to rescue stranded members of the public during Hurricane Paloma in November 2008.”

That corroded truck has been taken out of service and a truck from Grand Cayman was sent to Cayman Brac last week. Hails said that, given the climate, it was inevitable that temperatures, humidity and the salt environment would take a toll on the vehicles.

“The fire service must follow maintenance schedules issued by the manufacturers to ensure not only the mobility of the fire trucks but also the safety of our fire officers,” Hails stated in the release. “It’s critical that we have serviceable equipment which our fire officers can rely upon and have confidence in because when putting out a fire, every second counts, and when saving lives can depend on speed of operations, every motion must have purpose.”

He noted that the average life expectancy of fire vehicles is around ten years, and with many of the vehicles in the fleet currently around that age, it is important this strategy be developed and carried out. The Fleet Replacement Strategy will identify the life expectancy of each vehicle and target replacement dates.

Hails said the assessment of the fleet, which is expected to be with the ministry this week, would help with the development of that replacement plan, but warned there were many other factors that needed to be considered alongside age, such as the outdated technology, vehicle purpose, maintenance and running costs.

Two experts from Pierce and Oshkosh Manufacturing recently travelled to all CIFS locations on all three islands to undertake the assessments earlier this month.

