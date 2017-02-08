Panton navigates choppy ‘blacklist’ waters

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands financial services minister has been doing the rounds in Brussels and London over the last week to persuade European officials that Cayman should not be on any grey or blacklists and to talk about the continued pressure from the UK for Cayman and the other territories to introduce a public register for beneficial owners. In the latest round of pressure on offshore finance, the EU has sent a letter to more than 90 countries, including Cayman, which it intends to assess for inclusion on a new blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions.

