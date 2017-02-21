Olympic athlete extradited in sex-crime case

(CNS): Ato Modibo Stephens has been extradited from the United States to the Cayman Islands to face allegations of sexual abuse while he worked as a coach here. The 37-year-old Olympic athlete, who is married to Cayman’s track star Cydonie Mothersill, is charged with indecent assault, gross indecency and misuse of an ICTA network involving a minor. He arrived in Cayman last night following successful extradition from the US, where he has citizenship. On Tuesday morning he was remanded in custody to HMP Northward until Friday by the Summary Court.

Stephens lived in Bodden Town when he was in Cayman and working with local athletes as a track coach with his wife. He is alleged to have indecently assaulted a teenager but left the jurisdiction some twelve months ago, after the young girl made the report and well before the charges were laid by police in June 2016.

Born in Trinidad, Stephens is a sprinter specialising in the 400 metres who competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics but did not get past the heats. In 2009 he failed a drugs test at an international competition, testing positive for Oxandrolone, Stanozolol and Tamoxifen. He was banned from competition for two years for the infraction.

