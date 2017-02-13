NRA says safety improved at ‘tricky’ roundabout

(CNS): Officials from the National Roads Authority (NRA) have said that things are running more smoothly at the Butterfield Roundabout by A.L. Thompson’s Home Depot in George Town after the agency installed new signs and road markings. The authority claimed that a few weeks after the safety measures were implemented, feedback via calls and the NRA Facebook page from local drivers suggested “easier manoeuvring of the sometimes-tricky intersection”, with drivers adhering to the signs and markings.

According to a press release from the NRA, this junction is the busiest roundabout on Grand Cayman and has the most diverse traffic composition – from cars and trucks to cyclists and pedestrians.

Delroy Myles from the NRA’s Signs and Lines Department said that this is a pilot project and the results, based on feedback received as well as NRA monitoring, would be modified for use on other roundabouts island-wide. He said the enhancements included signs that show drivers which lane they should be in as they approach the roundabout depending on where they want to go.

“Our NRA staff worked evenings and weekends on this project in order to minimise traffic disruptions,” Myles said. “However, safe and productive use of this vital infrastructure is dependent on road-users being sensible, responsible and considerate.”

The signs are placed at 300- and 200-yard spots approaching the roundabout, at which time drivers should get into their correct lanes. At 100-yards away, drivers are instructed to remain in the lane they are in, and indicate the direction they will go.

Road-users with feedback or suggestions can call the NRA at 946-7780, email [email protected], visit its website, or visit the NRA Facebook page.

Category: Local News