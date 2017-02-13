NRA says safety improved at ‘tricky’ roundabout
(CNS): Officials from the National Roads Authority (NRA) have said that things are running more smoothly at the Butterfield Roundabout by A.L. Thompson’s Home Depot in George Town after the agency installed new signs and road markings. The authority claimed that a few weeks after the safety measures were implemented, feedback via calls and the NRA Facebook page from local drivers suggested “easier manoeuvring of the sometimes-tricky intersection”, with drivers adhering to the signs and markings.
According to a press release from the NRA, this junction is the busiest roundabout on Grand Cayman and has the most diverse traffic composition – from cars and trucks to cyclists and pedestrians.
Delroy Myles from the NRA’s Signs and Lines Department said that this is a pilot project and the results, based on feedback received as well as NRA monitoring, would be modified for use on other roundabouts island-wide. He said the enhancements included signs that show drivers which lane they should be in as they approach the roundabout depending on where they want to go.
“Our NRA staff worked evenings and weekends on this project in order to minimise traffic disruptions,” Myles said. “However, safe and productive use of this vital infrastructure is dependent on road-users being sensible, responsible and considerate.”
The signs are placed at 300- and 200-yard spots approaching the roundabout, at which time drivers should get into their correct lanes. At 100-yards away, drivers are instructed to remain in the lane they are in, and indicate the direction they will go.
Road-users with feedback or suggestions can call the NRA at 946-7780, email [email protected], visit its website, or visit the NRA Facebook page.
Wait till they open up the third lane on the red bay roundabout lol. Got my beach chair and camera ready.
Not tricky if everyone obeys rules of roundabouts 101. Trick lies with with the courts if someone ploughs into your or cuts you off since some cops don't even understand or obey rules.
There's only one thing that's tricky about a roundabout, that's the idiots that refuse to learn how to use them correctly.
Locals will still use them as a 4 way stop. There is NO stop sign people!!!!!
Pay attention to who has the right of way. (You do not have right of way just because it's your island lol!)
The lines on the road also need to change. Coming south from the ETH it looks like two lanes turn left. Obviously they do not but the lines sure make it look that way.
They could also use some signs that say "Use turn signals".
nothing "tricky" about the roundabouts people just don't know how to rass drive.
Putting signs up is just going to confuse these people even more than they already are when negotiating 2 lanes.
So NRA pads itself on the back. What else is new?
There is nothing 'tricky' about it... learn your highway code and get proper driver training and anyone can navigate a roundabout safely. Problem is the bench is set so low that even fundamental driving skills are only just above that of a three year old on a tricycle! It is shocking the amount of near misses and accidents I have witnessed on Cayman's roundabouts. The use of indicators or turn signals is virtually nonexistent. When approaching a round about the left lane is for left turn and straight over - the right lane is for straight over and right. Simple. ALWAYS use your indicators / turn signals to inform other road users of your intentions. Safe Driving Cayman.
That's great but as for drivers indicating the direction they will go ....I won't hold my breath on that one..95% don't have a clue where their indicator switch is let alone knowing to indicate first THEN apply their brakes or make a turn....
Roundabouts... the worst thing that ever happened to Cayman's roads!
Jamaican and Caymanian drivers........the worst things that ever happened to Cayman's roads!
If you like spending your life waiting for the lights to turn green go back to 'Merica.
I hope they didn't use bigly words to describe how to use those roundy bouty things. I don't do bigly words. And why are you all driving on the wrong side of the road over here, you guys nuts or something?
No matter how many sign and road-markings there are you will still get drivers from the left lane trying to go right around the roundabout.
But it's worth trying.
They might stop if the police gave them a ticket every time. But I've seen the police doing it to so I won't hold my breath.
Hmmm, judging from the photograph the sign behind the NRA employee doesn't do anything to alleviate confusion. That sign itself is confusing for anyone who doesn't understand roundabouts. But what's new? NRA is one of the main public agencies which has to do something at least twice to get it right!
Any driver who cannot understand the signs that have been put in place, especially the pointers (arrows)
on the road itself, simply should not be driving!