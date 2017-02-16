No punishment for hit-and-run killer over leaving scene
(CNS): A former immigration officer who was recently convicted of causing the death of Donnie Ray Connor in a hit-and-run collision on the Linford Pierson Highway in April 2015 was discharged by the Summary Court Tuesday for leaving the scene in connection with the case. Nicholas Tibbetts (25) was given no sentence following his admission and no further punishment in relation to the road death following the 3½ month sentence he was given in the Grand Court for causing Connor’s death.
Tibbetts, who is from Bodden Town, lost his job with immigration as a result of his conviction for causing death by dangerous driving. But he is now a free man, having served less than two months of his short jail term after he was remanded in custody in mid-December and released at the beginning of this month.
Tibbetts was originally charged with various offences, including manslaughter, after Connor’s body was found on the road, several hours after he had been hit and left to die at the scene of the collision, which happened in the early hours of the morning of 23 April almost two years ago. After long discussions between the crown and defence attorneys, Tibbetts, who had been tracked by police through CCTV evidence, eventually pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.
Although he had been to a bar that night before the collision, he said he had not had very much to drink but fell asleep at the wheel because of the allergy medication he had taken. He said he had no recollection of hitting Connor, who was riding a bicycle, and at the time of his sentencing Tibbetts claimed he was still not sure he was to blame, despite the CCTV footage showing his car entering Linford Pierson Highway intact and then leaving it damaged.
Tibbetts claimed he only became aware of any damage to his car after passing the Country and Western Bar, and so pulled into the Esso station in Red Bay to check the vehicle. He then drove on home to Bodden Town and the next day had the car repaired.
Tibbetts claimed that after Connor’s death was made public, he discussed with family and friends whether he could be to blame, as evidenced by text messages. At one point police had charged him and two other people with attempting to pervert the course of justice but those charges were dropped.
Tibbetts did not go to the police but officers tracked him down four days after the collision and he was arrested.
A visiting judge handed Tibbetts a one-year jail sentence, which was discounted to an eight month term because of his guilty plea. But she was then required to discount his sentence further when his defence attorney raised the issue of Tibbett’s bail on a curfew and electronic tag, which saw the sentence cut even more to just three and a half months. As the Conditional Release Law does not apply to anyone serving less than 12 months, Tibbetts is understood to have been released after serving around six weeks in jail.
He appeared in Traffic Court Tuesday charged with leaving the scene and pleaded guilty, but Magistrate Adam Roberts gave Tibbetts a full discharge with no consequences.
Concerns have been raised in the community about the inconsistencies regarding the punishment handed out to drivers involved in road deaths. Donovan Kellyman, who admitted causing the death of Marcia Donaldson just a few days after Tibbetts killed Connor, is serving a two-year term because he admitted causing death by dangerous driving, rather than careless driving, which carries a heavier penalty. But this was because Kellyman did not leave the scene but called for help. As a result he was breathalyzed and found to be over the alcohol limit.
In the Tibbetts case, because of his quick departure from the scene, the repairs to his car and the fact that there was no evidence of how much he had drunk, he ended up facing a lesser charge. With no consequences for leaving the scene, this has created two very inequitable outcomes for drivers who caused the death of two people in very similar circumstances.
Absolutely disgusting! What are lives worth in Cayman?! Absolutely nothing! Shame on the murderer- that is right- MURDERER! XXXXX Disgusting!
This is appalling and insane on so many levels. He perverted justice in so many ways. When he suspected he could be at fault he did not go forward, yet he found the time to fix his car within 24hours! Who has their vehicle fixed the VERY NEXT DAY? How often have you heard that? A life is worth 3 months? So you get more time for drugs, financial crimes and a gun than when there is evidence that you have taken someone's life. NO COMING BACK. Even by accident 3 months is RIDICULOUSLY inappropriate. It appears that this poor victim didn't have anyone in his court to stand up against this ludicrous judgement. I blame the "visiting" judge and the parties in the system that wouldn't give this sour judgement a second look. Especially with as many cases we have like this on island, most where there is no video proof. Tell me who will learn when there is no value to a life or reprimand to such actions? It wont be this man who "is still not sure he is at fault".
Nicholas Tibbetts you should be ashamed of yourself! You may not be behind bars for long but I hope everytime you look at yourself in the mirror you see the guilty, coward, lying person that you are. You may have escaped a proper punishment and may even manage to keep your job but you can never escape the fact that you killed a man, left him on the side of the road to suffer in agony to his death and then continued to hide and lie like a coward. What a low life!
Where is the justice????? I'm not seeing it. All I see is garbage as usual. Disgraceful
Best he doesn't walk or ride down the side of a road.
Absolute bullshit! This guy runs someone down , kills them, flees the scene and that's all he gets. So let's say someone " accidentally " drives through town mowing people down but doesn't remember it. It's all good then??? No justice for this guy or his family. XXXXX What a bunch of crap.
Connected, just like another Government employee who was accused of hit and run!
Shameful and frightening! But their day will come by the judgement of karma!
cayman justice is no justice.
What maniac at the DPP accepted those unbelievable pleas in the Grand Court?
Back in his job, back with his family, back without any conviction recorded, - is justice going backwards in this country. The papers should have published a photo of this lowlife so that everyone could recognise him and express their revulsion to his face.
I note that he is referred to as a former immigration officer. I see the Civil Service is firing staff after all.
This sort of nonsensical, inconsistent sentencing just makes us all have no confidence in our justice system. I hope the fact that Kellyman is of Jamaican extraction and Tibbetts is "one of our own" has nothing to do with it.
Absolutely disgusting . Killed a man , did everything in his power to cover it up , lied through his teeth , is still lying and still wont accept responsibility for his actions and he gets 7 weeks in jail . If I wasn't for the fact that a man is dead it would be laughable . The lesson learned here ? Don't try to do the right thing after the fact like kellyman did ..just lie and hope for a lenient judge if you get caught. Sickening .
What's joke. He could not care less if the man lived or died. Tried to cover his tracks and lied about it. In turn he gets rewarded by the courts for bad behavior. It looks like if you hit someone on the road, the worst thing you can do is to stop and offer to help them, Run and keep low as long as you can.