No health co-pay yet for civil service
(CNS): Concerns raised by public sector workers that their salaries will be cut to cover the cost of co-paying on their health insurance cover has been allayed by the Civil Service Association president, who said that no decision had been made by government to change employee benefits. John Bothwell told the members that government and the association were talking about how to deal with the issue but nothing would change without the agreement of the association membership.
In a circular to government and public sector workers, the leader of the nearest thing Cayman has to a workers’ union said that despite announcements by the finance minister that he wanted to see co-pay on health benefits with civil servants by 2018, the portfolio of the civil service has made no decisions on the issue. Bothwell said the association was talking with senior officials in the portfolio about information gathering and other options that would avoid any need for co-pay.
He reassured members that the health benefits they receive were part of their contracts and government could not take them away without dealing with that contractual issue. He said the association had met on several occasions with management but nothing would happen without full consultation and discussions with the membership.
“The association has made no commitments on any possible future directions for civil service health care contributions and is providing feedback to our partners in the POCS based on previous association consultations among members,” Bothwell wrote in a circular this week, adding that there would be “extensive consultation” before any concrete decisions were made.
He said that the association was committed to representing the concerns members had and would be keeping the membership informed about the talks and any developments. Once there were any options to consider, the members would be invited to submit feedback on an issue that he accepted was worrying for the members and their families.
Almost all core government workers and some in the wider public sector have full health insurance cover that is paid for by government, for themselves and their dependents through CINICO, regardless of their salary. Many civil service jobs are not well paid and health insurance is often cited as a major perk that can make low paid government work considerably more attractive.
But the cost of the generous health package is paid for by tax payers and many people are resentful as few private sector workers enjoy such benefits. Many workers in Cayman have only the bare-bones cover of the basic SHIC plan, which they co-pay with their employers.
The arguments about co-pay have raged for some time and the civil service continues to reject the plan. In the end, if government workers find themselves under-insured because they lose their benefits, local civil servants will still end up being covered for their healthcare costs by government in the long run anyway. Having top quality healthcare provision also helps to keep workers fit and productive.
If government presses ahead with the plans it might only apply to new employees at the point of introduction otherwise government would need to renegotiate the contracts of some 3,000 workers and find a way to replace the value of the healthcare packages they enjoy.
And the Alt-Right race to the bottom begins. Instead of insisting on no co-pays for all, people are demanding them for everybody and soon will seek higher ones to "reduce the onerous tax burden".
The result, the rich will get richer and the bottom dweller employees get screwed.
11:03: rubbish. Let's see how many Civil servants will beat you in the DG5k. Didn't you read the article that stated that 1100 public servants recorded 175 million steps in 3 weeks during the pedometer challenge. I think you are referring to the Civil Service 5 years ago. Not today Bobo.
Well there are still hordes of civil servants who are obese, they must have attached their pedometers to their dog.
Except it's all lies. Do the math. Last years winner would have had to have been on the move for about 20 hours a day to meet his published step count.
Everyone calm down. When this was announced in the LA it was stated that any co pay would happened in 2018. So this is really not news.
Have a look at the constitution the politicians can only ask for this. Terms and conditions of civil servants rest with the Governor and Deputy Governor.
Also this is not a simple exercise. First does anyone know what will happen to the HSA if all of a sudden we give Civil servants choice of a health care provider and they all leave the HSA? And if you say who cares...ask the Caymanian staff at the HSA if they care about their jobs being cut.
Also when copay was introduced in the private sector the companies didn't cut their staff pay. I expect the Civil Service to do the same.
I have no doubt this will happen. I am very happy this is not being rushed.
It's not about FitBit fads where steps are counted. It's about lifestyle changes. Congrats to those who did participate in the DG5K, but tell me what they're doing for the rest of the year. When the 3 week pedometer challenge is over, how many steps does it drop to in to following three weeks? Lifestyles changes will lead to improved overall wellness, not just something that you did that one time.
The article says "Having top quality healthcare provision also helps to keep workers fit and productive." On the contrary, for the CI civil service at least, there is zero correlation between their amazing healthcare coverage and their fitness levels. Every single one of them of them, except for maybe five or six people, is obese.
If the Civil Service had to start contributing to their health plan, we would see healthier, more dynamic, and less slow moving people behind those counters. Why? Because health insurance companies will tell them straight - unless you loose weight, quit your habits that lead to chronic diseases, and start exercising, your premium is going to stay ridiculously high.
Presently, there is no incentive for a civil servant to get in shape and stay there. If they start paying for health insurance and hear they can lower their premium cost by being active, the amount of fit, healthy, and robust civil service workers would increase hundredfold. Not only that, but the energy increase from being in shape will collectively raise the spirits of this quasi-union as a whole, which could carry over into being much more pleasant to work with and quite possibly better customer service. Am I pushing it with that last bit? No. I really think this is possible.
Just the two cents from a local athlete.
There's a quid pro quo here: Government employees pay 20% copay just like every other health insurance carrier and in return they have the frredom to go outside HSA to see any doctor they desire. Government save 20% and patients get greater choice.
We pay at least 50% of our health insurance not 20% especially if we want more than the basic coverage...an employer only has to pay 50% of basic plan. On top of that we also still have to copay when we go to a doctor for anything so civil servants (and their families) have a pretty sweet deal.
Can we go outside CINICO as well? Or will we have to pay 20% of whatever CINICO chooses to charge in order to cover the losses they make on the indigent/seamen/etc. coverage? (which is what they do to the Civil Service account now.) And are you prepared for the HSA to have to drop national services (or get even more direct subsidy from government) when a good chunk of their patients start going to the private sector, redirecting that money from circulating within government to being a true expense and funneling money in to private sector profits? ... Oh, wait, I might see now why people outside of government are so keen to have this change made.
There will never be any meaningful cuts for civil service. It would cost too many votes!
If the Lord Jesus Christ can't help them , I am going to send Dr. Ben Carson, one of and first brain surgeon.
Dear Lord Jesus Christ please help these politicians understand that they have a Healthcare issue at hand and 3,000 civil servants contributions can or could solve much of the problems , and that every able working body should have to contribute to the Healthcare system , which benifits this said 3,000 civil servants.
But I think why Government don't want to do anything about it, is all because it helps them keeping 3,000 people under their control.
CNS, CAN you please tell us if these politicians contribute to the Healthcare system out of their big fat pay checks ?
You must be new here. If civil servants don't pay a cent for healthcare, what makes you think the politicians would?
more do-nothing ppm.....
Marco Archer was spouting his magical economic rhetoric but will never see it through because votes are the currency he and all politicians deal in. Good try tho by our financial guru who is just like his colleagues full of hot air with a nice smile.
It is obvious that the thousands of civil servants and their dependents (including all our legislators), will never lose their gold plated free medical coverage and will continue to live in La La Land. What I cannot understand is why Government has not changed the contracts of new hires, this should have been done years ago.Procrastination, lack of accountability, poor performance are all essential qualifications for our civil servants.
Do you think that PPM is fool fool, this is election year.
Did anyone seriously believe this was going to happen before the elections in May? Our leaders are pretty stupid but they're not that dumb.
"Having top quality healthcare provision also helps to keep workers fit and productive"
Well judging by the rate of obesity in the CS, we all know that this is a big ol'' lie
One big ole fat lie.
