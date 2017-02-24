No health co-pay yet for civil service

(CNS): Concerns raised by public sector workers that their salaries will be cut to cover the cost of co-paying on their health insurance cover has been allayed by the Civil Service Association president, who said that no decision had been made by government to change employee benefits. John Bothwell told the members that government and the association were talking about how to deal with the issue but nothing would change without the agreement of the association membership.

In a circular to government and public sector workers, the leader of the nearest thing Cayman has to a workers’ union said that despite announcements by the finance minister that he wanted to see co-pay on health benefits with civil servants by 2018, the portfolio of the civil service has made no decisions on the issue. Bothwell said the association was talking with senior officials in the portfolio about information gathering and other options that would avoid any need for co-pay.

He reassured members that the health benefits they receive were part of their contracts and government could not take them away without dealing with that contractual issue. He said the association had met on several occasions with management but nothing would happen without full consultation and discussions with the membership.

“The association has made no commitments on any possible future directions for civil service health care contributions and is providing feedback to our partners in the POCS based on previous association consultations among members,” Bothwell wrote in a circular this week, adding that there would be “extensive consultation” before any concrete decisions were made.

He said that the association was committed to representing the concerns members had and would be keeping the membership informed about the talks and any developments. Once there were any options to consider, the members would be invited to submit feedback on an issue that he accepted was worrying for the members and their families.

Almost all core government workers and some in the wider public sector have full health insurance cover that is paid for by government, for themselves and their dependents through CINICO, regardless of their salary. Many civil service jobs are not well paid and health insurance is often cited as a major perk that can make low paid government work considerably more attractive.

But the cost of the generous health package is paid for by tax payers and many people are resentful as few private sector workers enjoy such benefits. Many workers in Cayman have only the bare-bones cover of the basic SHIC plan, which they co-pay with their employers.

The arguments about co-pay have raged for some time and the civil service continues to reject the plan. In the end, if government workers find themselves under-insured because they lose their benefits, local civil servants will still end up being covered for their healthcare costs by government in the long run anyway. Having top quality healthcare provision also helps to keep workers fit and productive.

If government presses ahead with the plans it might only apply to new employees at the point of introduction otherwise government would need to renegotiate the contracts of some 3,000 workers and find a way to replace the value of the healthcare packages they enjoy.

