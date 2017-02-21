New gym price tag remains secret
(CNS): Tax payers will not find out how much government spent on the new John Gray High School gymnasium, which has been prioritised over the rest of the school development for this year’s exams and a basketball tournament, before the May election. Government told CNS that although there “has been no decision to withhold the amount of spent on the project indefinitely”, it will not be disclosed until the budget and all the costs related to the re-start of the school project are finalised.
“Revealing the budget for the project prior to completion and handover, telegraphs to the contractor and others, the amount of funding the ministry has available to apply to the project,” the education ministry’s chief officer, Christen Suckoo, told CNS via email this week. “While we have the utmost respect for the contractor, McAlpine, in pursing value for money and good business practice, the ministry has therefore taken the position not to reveal the budget for the project at this time.”
As government returns to the development of the entire new John Gray campus, which has been stalled for years, it had opted to prioritise the gymnasium, which officials said should be finished before the students sit their exams in May, which will be held in the new building. Described as a state-of-the-art facility, the gym will provide the space needed to deliver the indoor physical education curriculum for the school, as well as provide for assemblies and graduations.
“It will also be a national arena able to host public events, conferences, fairs, state funerals and international sporting events,” government officials said in a release from the ministry. “The sports that it will be internationally rated for are badminton, basketball, 5-a-side football, netball and volleyball. Its capacity for assemblies and sporting events is over 2,000 people. It will also be a hurricane shelter, able to withstand a category 5 hurricane and hold approximately 1,194 people as a shelter.”
Although the ministry intends to keep the price tag a secret for many more months, it has claimed that the project is under budget, allowing for the installation of solar panels on the roof and LED lighting throughout the building.
“These enhancements will help to reduce the running cost of this large building – one of the key requirements for this project,” officials stated.
Cabinet recently approved a strategic outline case for the completion of the entire school and the repurposing of the old George Hicks site, where John Gray is currently operating. Suckoo said the policy, vision and best practice in school design had been reviewed to inform the direction of the strategic case.
Education Minister Tara Rivers said she was pleased to see the progress of the facilities to date. She said all the relevant stakeholders, including teachers and students, had been consulted to ensure the gymnasium is fit for purpose and to maximise the use of the facility by teachers, students and the public.
“I would like to thank all involved for bringing this project to fruition. I am excited to see the progress made and look forward to seeing the gym at full completion,” she added.
Jonathan Matthews, Senior Project Manager, employed by the Ministry of Education, and seconded to the Public Works Department’s Major Projects Office said, “Overcoming the risks associated with completing a partially constructed building and remaining on time and under budget was one of the main challenges for this complicated project.”
Matthews added that the successful cost reductions mean the energy-saving technologies could be added, which was an “excellent result for all involved”.
Officials said a request for proposals for consultants for the business case is expected to be advertised soon.
Thank you Civil Servant for saving us money. I'm so impressed with decisions taken in the Civil service these days. I'm so sorry to see that the Compass seem to think that doing your best to save our money is a bad thing.
Actually the Chief Officer said that they would do a full accounting at the end of the project which is going to be completed in May. I actually dont have a problem with this. I saw the news and listened to the education team on the radio. The Chief Officer made it clear that the budget is set but until the project is finished they will not publicly state the budget amount. Anyone that does construction in Cayman knows you dont tell the contractor how much extra money you have. Waiting a little longer to find out the budget versus the amount spent is well worth it to me if it keeps the price down. Taxpayers want to know our money is not being wasted, but not at the risk of wasting our money because some people are pushing for early disclosure. Sensible and not the usual civil service approach.
In other words, there is no written contract to hold McAlpine to. Shooting from the hip as always.
I for one see nothing wrong in keeping your cards close to the chest so they do not try a quick one on you like happened up at Clifton Hunter with all the cronyism buddy baloney that went on. Guess some windbag will say otherwise but better it gets done than what Cline, Ralston & Mac's gang put us thru! IE Carib all the way XXXX!
Let us get these mess of schools finally done before Mac & his gang of cohorts can get there greedy fat fingers into it. Isn't it enough that there has been a huge waste of taxpayers money and our children are still way behind where they should be? Shame on all you politicians & beurocrates until you get this mess cleaned up once and for all! Please just keep the cronyism/buddies out of it this time. No more repeats of the Clifton Hunter/DECCO fiasco!
But the JGHS remains a PPM disaster from 2 regimes ago! How quickly we forget...
Well done. Nothing is more important that the education of our children.
Now if we can only get ALL parents to see that the future of their offspring depends on gaining as much knowledge as they can take.
Finishing the gymnasium started 8 years ago isn't going to educate children or parents. This is a frantic Carib-style 3rd World pre-election vote buying exercise without a contracted budget. Who, but the CIG, would engage builders and give them an open budget without targets and deadlines!?! We've learned nothing.
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Meanwhile some time back Cayman Prep School built a boring simply designed building on Walkers Road for peanuts compared to the astonishing sums government has wasted and Prep is delivering in these buildings a first class education......something that government can't do because it is still spending and still building on shells of buildings. When it's "gernment" money you can spend like drunken sailors but when it's hard earned private funds you are modest in your demands for other than just simple walls, floors and roofs. The kids, after all, don't need the folly of elaborate not fit for purpose buildings, they just need a good teacher, a decent enclosed quiet classroom with walls, supplies and supportive parents.
Good luck finding supporting parents in our public schools.