New gym price tag remains secret

(CNS): Tax payers will not find out how much government spent on the new John Gray High School gymnasium, which has been prioritised over the rest of the school development for this year’s exams and a basketball tournament, before the May election. Government told CNS that although there “has been no decision to withhold the amount of spent on the project indefinitely”, it will not be disclosed until the budget and all the costs related to the re-start of the school project are finalised.

“Revealing the budget for the project prior to completion and handover, telegraphs to the contractor and others, the amount of funding the ministry has available to apply to the project,” the education ministry’s chief officer, Christen Suckoo, told CNS via email this week. “While we have the utmost respect for the contractor, McAlpine, in pursing value for money and good business practice, the ministry has therefore taken the position not to reveal the budget for the project at this time.”

As government returns to the development of the entire new John Gray campus, which has been stalled for years, it had opted to prioritise the gymnasium, which officials said should be finished before the students sit their exams in May, which will be held in the new building. Described as a state-of-the-art facility, the gym will provide the space needed to deliver the indoor physical education curriculum for the school, as well as provide for assemblies and graduations.

“It will also be a national arena able to host public events, conferences, fairs, state funerals and international sporting events,” government officials said in a release from the ministry. “The sports that it will be internationally rated for are badminton, basketball, 5-a-side football, netball and volleyball. Its capacity for assemblies and sporting events is over 2,000 people. It will also be a hurricane shelter, able to withstand a category 5 hurricane and hold approximately 1,194 people as a shelter.”

Although the ministry intends to keep the price tag a secret for many more months, it has claimed that the project is under budget, allowing for the installation of solar panels on the roof and LED lighting throughout the building.

“These enhancements will help to reduce the running cost of this large building – one of the key requirements for this project,” officials stated.

Cabinet recently approved a strategic outline case for the completion of the entire school and the repurposing of the old George Hicks site, where John Gray is currently operating. Suckoo said the policy, vision and best practice in school design had been reviewed to inform the direction of the strategic case.

Education Minister Tara Rivers said she was pleased to see the progress of the facilities to date. She said all the relevant stakeholders, including teachers and students, had been consulted to ensure the gymnasium is fit for purpose and to maximise the use of the facility by teachers, students and the public.

“I would like to thank all involved for bringing this project to fruition. I am excited to see the progress made and look forward to seeing the gym at full completion,” she added.

Jonathan Matthews, Senior Project Manager, employed by the Ministry of Education, and seconded to the Public Works Department’s Major Projects Office said, “Overcoming the risks associated with completing a partially constructed building and remaining on time and under budget was one of the main challenges for this complicated project.”

Matthews added that the successful cost reductions mean the energy-saving technologies could be added, which was an “excellent result for all involved”.

Officials said a request for proposals for consultants for the business case is expected to be advertised soon.

