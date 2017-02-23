MLAs want law firms prosecuted
(CNS): A last-minute private member’s motion filed in the parliament by two opposition members is calling for some of the Cayman Islands’ major law firms to be prosecuted for breaching the existing Legal Practitioners Law. Government is due to present an updated, but still controversial, piece of legislation to regulate the legal profession at this current meeting of the Legislative Assembly, but Arden McLean and Winston Connolly, both critics of the new law, want the authorities to investigate allegations that Cayman-based firms are breaking the existing law because they control offices outside the jurisdiction, where unqualified people are practicing Cayman law.
The endless controversy surrounding the proposed new law continues, with some attorneys still opposed to the introduction of the latest bill, despite the significant and lengthy consultation. While the Cayman Islands Law Society and the Caymanian Bar Association as well as some articled clerks have offered their backing, an online survey by opposition MLAs of what was said to be 110 lawyers found that 70% did not think the new law was an “immense improvement” for Caymanians in the profession.
The private member’s motion alleges that some firms are intentionally ignoring and deliberately circumventing Section 10 of the existing Legal Practitioners Law with the connection to rogue offices overseas. They also allege that the firms are breaching the immigration law with the promotion and re-designation of lawyers in their firms.
The opposition MLAs claim the firms have admitted that this is happening, and not only is it having a negative impact on the jurisdiction, they are also dodging fees.
“It is clear from their overt actions and public communications that a large number of the partners and principals of the relevant firms are acting in unison and speaking with one voice on this matter, and have invested heavily in trying to pass the necessary legislation to license such practices and operations, without any disclosure of the structure and nature of their various overseas practices and operations, and without offering any form of indemnification to the jurisdiction or recompense to the Cayman Islands economy for any liability or damage thereby caused to date by such practices and operations,” the motion states.
“It appears that a prima facie case could be made out for prosecution under Section 322 of the Penal Code of all partners and principals and other participating persons in these law firms who conspired with one another to defeat the execution of the said laws,” the MLAs have stated.
As well as calling for government to ask the attorney general to investigate and prosecute any offenders, the MLAs are also accusing the current financial services minister, Wayne Panton, who will be hoping to steer the new law through the LA ahead of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) assessment, of being conflicted. The motion states that there is an “alleged glaring conflict of interest” with the minister, who was a former managing partner with one of the major law firms and who they say has produced a flawed bill.
It is not clear when the motion will be debated but CNS understands that it has received approval from the speaker to be included in the business of the final meeting before the parliament is prorogued by the governor ahead of Nomination Day.
CNS has contacted the financial services minister about the motion and we are awaiting a response.
See Private Member’s Motion and full survey results in the CNS Library
What annoys me about this type of grandstanding is that it is directly contrary to the interests of the voters, but the MLAs know it's too complex an issue for the average voter to understand. The voters read about greedy expats taking jobs from Caymanian lawyers and vote for these clowns, but the reality is that the Cayman economy depends on exactly the sort of activity they want to prosecute. When it comes to law and finance Cayman is just another offshore jurisdiction and has to compete. Having experienced legal practitioners offering Cayman advice in the major financial centers is a big part of what makes it attractive.
"Oh! What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive."
The laws of this world have been manipulated over time to benefit the rich and powerful.
Keep your laws and your silly legal games, I would rather be under the law of God. At least I am loved. Time will soon be over for us all. Let's get ready. It is time for us all to be saved by Jesus. Hell is real.
Boy the PPM bloggers are out in force
Clean up EE Arden..
Arden you are being used. I seriously doubt you understand much of this issue but are putting yourself on a limb for other interests. Minister Panton does understand and is trying to make changes to improve the situation. I do not believe for 1 second that he is bringing this law for any other reason.
Why not support the proposed bill? It is much better than what we have now. Then, if the desired changes do not materialize, those involved will push to implement further changes in a few years.
Note - I am not a lawyer so I do not profess to understand all of the fine details either. But I do know that nothing is written in stone, So amendments can, and will, be made in the future to ALL laws.
Change is constant. That is why you currently have a job - to make and change laws as the country/world/situations evolve. Otherwise why would we need MLA's?
Harden being used? You don't know the man. Now, it's more believable to say Minister Panton is delivering for his boys finally, but don't worry, you can have him after the next election just to yourself.
If Cayman wants to go back to being a totally local market (conveyancing, wills and executries, divorces etc.) then it is going about things completely the right way. However that type of business would keep around half a dozen lawyers busy at most.
Is it any wonder that Cayman is on the way down? If something is not done about things - and soon - then there won't be much of an industry left in Cayman to argue about. Meanwhile most of the other offshore jurisdictions seem to be striding way ahead (and may soon be out of sight).
Very worrying times for Cayman.
Yes lets get back to that, see where you guys go next. Try Jamaica or America
Right, because investors aren't going to ask any questions if they stop seeing "A Cayman Islands Exempted Company" on the front page of every offer document...
Well said 12:55 but people like Arden and Ezzard (plus that lazy boy Winston who had it made in a big law firm if he would have done his work) are only interested in tearing down anything with furriners running it. Just out of jealousy and spite and little village ignorance.
Do you ever consider the fact that there may have been a conscious effort to keep Caymanians out of fair participation has caused some to reach the conclusion that they do not give a damn?
There is another avenue the high street firms can excel at when everything else is driven to jurisdictions outside Cayman ; Criminal defence is a burgeoning area here. The big South Church St and Elgin Ave outfits amongst others can send all the top brass O.S. and demote a skeleton crew for local work. The Porsche 911's and Range Rovers can all get flogged on local classified ad's and the staff left can go get a Toyota Tercel in place of , to get about in. That will go over great . If CIG works hard enough at it , the legal industry can go back to what it was in the 60's & 70's except no offshore finance work . To make everyone feel at home , a company can import some Mini Mokes from Africa , lawyers used to love driving those here. Get some pink and candy apple ones for the yummy mummies . 2016 Range Rover for sale , owner left island / Forced sale CI 3,000.00 obo.
This is so very unfortunate! These guys have found themselves irrelevant and are acting like sore losers. Mr. Panton has been open and transparent in this process and to attack the mans character at this point is not politics but down right nasty!
I strongly believe that this law needs to be reviewed properly before it is passed. Get our brightest, conflict-free people together and rip this bill apart. I was told that the people who drafted this law did it in such a way that it is full of loop holes. Come on. An Analyst can easily pick this apart. Get it done Cayman before we are left licking our bruises.
This is absolutely ridiculous and, amongst other things represents a complete misunderstanding of how this industry works. At some point I hope somebody points out to the LA that excessive government interference in private businesses has predictable results, and financial services is a highly mobile industry. The industry is under significant threat from external forces – regulators, Governments, media – and instead of trying to work cooperatively to ensure its future health when it is needed more than ever, local politicians choose now to try to throw their weight around and create animosity, largely over conjecture and speculation about how much money there is to be made and the fact that Caymanian lawyers might not be getting rich enough. And now we also want to punish the firms for working outside of Cayman to get the business in (despite what politicians seem to think, the work does not originate on island) – this is what creates the local jobs. Brilliant, carry on.
PS - “Immense improvement”? Seriously? Laws attempting to regulate private business rarely bring “immense improvement” to anything except CIG coffers.
Shame the law firms did not feel any threat from local regulators. If they had, we would not be in this mess!
This from the man who, when a Minister in 2007, declared that diesel was the only viable way of generating electricity? Old saying - You can't fix stupid!
Mr McLean , the Attorneys are not to be blamed , it's yours and everyone in the LA incompetence to be blamed and should be sued.
We are all so lucky to have Arden as an MLA. Other countries must envy us. If he were not so ethical and public-spirited I am sure he would be a partner in a major, international law firm.
Careful Arden.
Unfortunately Arden thinks it is the voting public that feeds him, rather than the people who actually pay for 2 thirds of the economy.
And who obviously feel free from any obligation to obey laws.
But don't walk around with rose tinted glasses 3.04
While I understand their viewpoint, can they affirm the validity of the survey respondents? These findings are great and all, but it seeming lacks substance and legitimacy.
Conducting an online survey means practically any individual could've participated, lawyer or not. Or am I wrong?
correct. I saw a link to this survey on facebook and was open to anyone they wanted to vote, and let people vote as many times as they liked.
Actually that is incorrect. Links were only sent to attorneys.
I saw it on my Facebook feed too and I'm a diving instructor!
Nobody should be above the law! If it is t I forced against these firms this is just one bug corrupt banana republic!
Too funny, would love to see the DPP go up against the big firms.
If you came to conquer, you going leave this go around.
Assuming unqualified people are practicing Cayman law in other countries (is there any actual evidence of this) it is hard to see what Cayman can do about it. Can it really be shown that the local firms "control" the foreign offices?
they publically admit it. Such arrogance
For 'unqualified' read 'highly qualified but not paying an extortionate work permit or practising certificate fee to CIG'
Exactly.
Yes, and they do not pay practicing certificate fees either. See the problem?
Actually I think that was already proven. If I recall this is what spawned the whole topic the first go around.
Oh dear. It would be helpful if the opposition MLAs confined themselves to issues they actually understood. Section 10 only deals with the preparation of instruments - not the provision of advice, which is the bigger issue. You can bet your boots that the drafting of instruments work is done locally and within section 10 since its minimal in relation to the costs of the advice that preceded it, and is probably largely done by clerks. In any event, the fine for breach is a measly $200 per instance, not even per hour - the average law firm on this island is going to charge way more than that even just for the drafting process.
On the other hand, the current law restricts the provision of advice "in the Islands" - but is entirely silent on the provision of advice outside of the Islands. So what are we going to prosecute the law firms for - for breaching a provision of the law that doesn't actually exist but which the MLAs wish did! As opposed to supporting or asking for changes to the draft law which will regulate the provision of overseas advice. Of course, actually doing something constructive is not as attention grabbing as saying law firms should be prosecuted, not matter how baseless such a claim is.
I think MLAs who spend 90% of their time grandstanding on public radio and the media, or dealing with their private business, rather than in the LA representing their constituents and, passing laws to assist the local economy and ensuring those laws are actually enforced should be prosecuted for wasting the massive salaries they are provided with at the publics expense, but unfortunately that's not in the law either.
You couldn't be more incorrect
Now that you have established the conduct the MLA's are complaining of is only "a little illegal" can you now please describe whether such conduct is acceptable for officers of the court and where exactly you draw the line?
..."issues they actually understood".......Such as what, Jotnar? I'm having trouble thinking of any.
Well said!!!
What part of "Not everyone in Cayman is bound by Cayman Islands Laws" do these guys not understand?
Go pull that on Trump
So the MLA's did nothing for how many years? And now they wish to prosecute on the basis that they failed to rectify anything. Only in Cayman.