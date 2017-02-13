Missing woman’s sister sues dump managers

(CNS): Noreen Dixon has filed a law suit against the government’s Department of Environmental Health on behalf of her missing sister’s estate and five children. In the legal claim filed last month Dixon points the finger of blame at the management of the dump where Anna Evans was working when she disappeared more than six years ago in January 2011, when she was 37 years old. The family is claiming damages for the loss/death of Evans, as they say she disappeared as a result of a “wrongful act, neglect or default of the defendant” and point to a breach of statutory duty, contract or negligence.

No details of the amount of damages sought or why the family believes the DEH management was responsible for Evans’ disappearance has been detailed in the action, which was filed in the Grand Court directly by Dixon and not an attorney.

Evans has not been seen since lunchtime on 26 January 2011, when she was working a shift at the George Town landfill, and although police have said in the past that there are no new leads, it remains an open missing persons case. A missing person is not usually formally declared dead until at least seven years have passed without any trace of them.

When Evans went missing, some of her friends and family had suggested the responsibility lay with her husband, who was assaulted shortly after she disappeared. But neither he nor any other suspects were ever arrested in connection with the investigation, which saw specialist sniffer dogs brought from overseas to try to track Evans.

However, some years after she disappeared, former chief superintendent John Jones expressed his belief that Evans may have met with an accident at the dump and her body was still somewhere in the landfill.

