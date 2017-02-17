McLaughlin confident he will ‘be back’
(CNS): The premier appeared confident he would be back in the job after the general election when he spoke at the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit Thursday. Alden McLaughlin took the opportunity to plug his government’s achievements over the last few years, from economic growth to a fall in unemployment. And with Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former California governor, set to appear in the evening as the guest speaker, McLaughlin told the audience he had wanted to be a body builder when he was young and Schwarzenegger was one of his heroes, before borrowing his catch phrase from the Terminator movie: “I’ll be back.”
“I welcome Arnold to the Cayman Islands,” he told the audience. “As a youngster I once aspired to be a body building star myself, and I confess Arnold and Lou Ferrigno were my heroes. And despite what some of you may think, I believe Arnold is doing a very job on the Apprentice TV show,” he added in reference to the US President Donald Trump’s seeming obsession with the ratings. “I have never hosted a television show myself but Arnold and I do have at least one thing in common. As a former California governor he, like me, understands what it takes to win an election and to govern.
“And so recognizing our elections in May this year, I cannot resist borrowing a line from Arnold: I’ll be back,” he said.
McLaughlin believes he will again be premier because of the government’s record on the economy, despite whatever other issues may be undermining the fiscal success. Pointing to the position Cayman is in today compared to where it was when his PPM administration took office, he referenced the theme of this year’s conference, “Defying Gravity: The Future of Alternative Investments in Exceptional Times”, and said the government had defied “the economic gravity of the time” to arrive at an economy “that is by far the best in the region”.
He said Cayman’s economic success was because government spending had been in support of it. He said unemployment was down 5.6% among locals and less than 4% overall, the lowest in the Caribbean.
McLaughlin told the wealthy attendees at the event taking place at the new Dart hotel, that the economic growth in Cayman was not by chance but because of the work done by his administration and business. In a surprising comment from the PPM leader, given past concerns, he said, “The Dart organisation is a leader in this regard.”
Claiming to have defied gravity while in office, he said the government had reduced taxes, fees and debt. He said it was also on track to repay the US$312 million bullet bond in its entirety when it falls due in 2019.
“Our policy of reducing taxes and fees as we increased surpluses through better money management has meant that we have put more than $22 million a year back into the pockets of businesses and families. And we have squirrelled away sufficient reserves to finance over six months of government expenses in the event we see another global recession with a falloff in revenues, as we did in 2009.”
McLaughlin lauded his government’s efforts, saying, “There has been no other administration in the history of these islands that has come close to this achievement. My administration subscribes to the principle that the only true independence is financial independence.”
He said he was ambitious for the future of Cayman, Caymanians and all who live, work and invest here, adding, “And we have only just begun.”
Looking ahead to the elections, he said, “I have confidence that the voting public will see the definitive progress we have made.”
Schwarzenegger and Trump have something in common.
They have both treated women with disdain.
Where the hell are the liberal press, human rights and outrage when this predator comes to Cayman?
This is disgusting. Can we not do anything about this?
Let me quote LA Times.
/*************************************************************************************************/
Women Say Schwarzenegger Groped, Humiliated Them
The acts allegedly took place over three decades. A campaign aide denies the accusations.
October 02, 2003|Gary Cohn, Carla Hall and Robert W. Welkos | Times Staff Writers
Six women who came into contact with Arnold Schwarzenegger on movie sets, in studio offices and in other settings over the last three decades say he touched them in a sexual manner without their consent.
In interviews with The Times, three of the women described their surprise and discomfort when Schwarzenegger grabbed their breasts. A fourth said he reached under her skirt and gripped her buttocks.
A fifth woman said Schwarzenegger groped her and tried to remove her bathing suit in a hotel elevator. A sixth said Schwarzenegger pulled her onto his lap and asked whether a certain sexual act had ever been performed on her.
According to the women's accounts, one of the incidents occurred in the 1970s, two in the 1980s, two in the 1990s and one in 2000.
Ref: http://articles.latimes.com/2003/oct/02/local/me-women2
/*************************************************************************************************/
Another: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/celebritynews/8504550/Arnold-Schwarzneggers-chequered-history-with-women.html
I sincerely hope that the local press can be very objective in this matter and make it quite clear the type of people that get star treatment in Cayman.
We are not a country that supports hypocrisy and abuse.
The days of a Freemason Premier are OVER!
The people of the Cayman Islands have seen the damage that his allegiance to this secretive group has done.
Laws that should be enforced are ignored and petty laws that hurt punishing people are enforced.
Caymanians can hardly survive in their own country. They struggle to pay bills, houses are being mercilessly foreclosed, fees to keep the government operating are killing those entrepreneurs who are trying to make it on their own. Dart seems to be the only answer for these people and that would be from the frying pan into the fire.
It is time for the good folk of Cayman to show up at the ballot box and take down these marauders masquerading as righteous people.
If you think, this statement is anti-Alden, let me just say that McKeeva Bush is equally distasteful with his divisive rhetoric and dubious behaviour. Ezzard and Alden have proven that they have nothing to offer either. Let them ride into the sunset where they can enjoy the fruits of "serving" their nation so selflessly.
We have an odious political system, controlled by an odious "mother" country that lets the odious few rule over the quiet, law-abiding many.
Let good, honest forthright change come to the Cayman Islands. Let it come swiftly and decisively so we the people can rejoice once more.
Never!
In a normal country, a politician who ignored questions from the police in relation to a criminal investigation would be compelled to resign by his party.
Just another day......
Quit with the deluded gibberish...at least recognize the un/under employment of Caymanians needs to be addressed...the head in the sand is not going to get you re-elected
No yo, Don't let it happen 345! Crickey and blimey
Don't be too overly-confident, Mr Premier.
Marco Archer could easily challenge your party position to take over as leader, and hopefully he will.
Marco as short-sighted and disingenuous as inane as Alden...neither can see the damage being caused by their surplus built on liberal work permit policy..
Alden, the police want to talk to you about Syed. Try so return their calls nah!
Yes, because the electorate-ignorance is bliss.
Mr. Premier don't self praise and compare yourself to another man from a different demigraffic of the world. Because California and Cayman Islands are two different people and different places.
Have you watched the Apprentice show today , it's nothing like the original, and the ratings are way down , and so bad I had to stop watching it .
What utter nonsense. The finances of the Cayman Islands are in a horrible position. What about the massive deficit in the government funded pension schemes, and the promises of medical care in the future that the government has no money for. The future does not look bright and rosy at all when these unfunded promises and future debts being built up are taken into account.
Every day we read of corruption, scandal, waste, dishonesty and mismanagement in the civil service. I regret to say that I think most of the people who run for election are in it for their own benefit, the huge pensions, the free medical care, the very generous pay and the backhanders they get from business, as well as being in a position of power to make decisions that benefit their own agendas. And meanwhile our healthcare system is a mess, education is failing to provide properly qualified and motivated individuals ready for work, crime is sweeping the island and general dissatisfaction from the people living here must be at an all time high. So yes, let's re-elect these same jokers to carry on taking all they can from the islands and giving precious little back.
Where are the fresh new and honest candidates? The people of Cayman need to vote for change, not more of the same old same old.
Alden where is my statement??
Alden did you drop a bar on your head working out? Don’t you realize that once you stated you support issuing management level permits as they create lower level jobs for locals you have forever limited the opportunities for Caymanians. I’ve been looking and employers are very aware of your policy and don’t even try to give Caymanians opportunities for new positions or promotions. We are not as stupid as you seem to think and you may “be back” but it will likely be part-time lawn maintenance position or perhaps personal trainer to some expatriate managers.