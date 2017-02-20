Man charged with Valentine’s Day gun assault

(CNS): A George Town man was due in court Monday accused of hitting another man with a gun on Valentine’s Day night. Without evidence that the gun was real, the 20-year-old man has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm and common assault on a man sitting in a car. Police were called to the scene on Eastern Avenue, and the suspect was arrested and charged a few days later. The RCIPS not revealed any further details or said if the man sustained any serious injury.

Category: Courts, Crime