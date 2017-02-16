Man caught with suspected stolen goods

(CNS): Officers rounded up a suspect burglar in the early hours of Wednesday morning in West Bay as they patrolled the area where an indecent assault took place last week. Just before 3:3oam yesterday, the police spotted a man behaving suspiciously. When they spoke to him, he became uncooperative and fled along the beach but the police chased him. When he was apprehended they found property they suspected was stolen. The 36-year-old man from West Bay was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of an offensive weapon and he is currently on police bail.

Category: Courts, Crime