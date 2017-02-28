Major gaps in search & rescue revealed
(CNS): Cash, people and better use of existing resources and agencies are all needed to improve the issues surrounding the search and rescue service in Cayman, according to a report made public Monday. The report by the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) found there are a “number of challenges” relating to the need for investment in people, training and equipment, with four out of the six marine unit boats out of service. The British officials also said the fire service and volunteer local seafarers could help support search and rescue.
The report, which was funded by the British Government, is the first in a series of reports on search and rescue at sea in all of the overseas territories. Cayman came first because of the loss of three men and two children at sea just over a year ago that led to concerns about the capabilities of the local emergency services to deal with emergency situations and rescues at sea.
The report was presented to the Legislative Assembly Monday by the acting deputy governor, Jennifer Ahearn, who said government welcomed the report and that money was being released to repair boats and acquire new equipment. She said that a second helicopter pilot has been engaged by the RCIPS.
Among the revelations in the report is the underfunding of the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit, which is down to 50% of the crew, “operating well below the complement originally intended”, and only two of its boats are in working order. The maintenance budget for the unit was cut in this year’s the budget, the authors of the report said, from $500,000 for a 12-month financial year to $270,000 for the current 18-month period, meaning the unit is short $320,000.
The report also suggests that the fire service could be much more involved in search and rescue, given the fact that the stations are manned 24/7 and strategically located. Currently, the service would only be involved in marine rescue in relation to an incident at the airport.
“The Cayman Islands Fire Service presented an option to purchase wave runners at a low cost to help resolve the inshore response concerns,” the report stated. “This would have the additional benefit of the dispersed location of fire stations across the island and the 24/7 availability of trained personnel.”
Another way to boost the search and rescue capability is to create a private sector volunteer support service, not unlike the UK’s Royal Life Boat service, especially given the maritime skills possessed by many local people. The report recommends investigating the use of volunteer resources to assist and supplement the emergency services, including a dive response network with specialist skill sets. It also recommends a formal register of private boats and their captains who could be called upon during an emergency, rather than the current ad hoc call for help in the wake of an emergency.
Among the other issues raised in the report, the UK Coastguard said that alongside the desire and need to have a modern, competent search and rescue service, Cayman is also obligated in international law because of the treaties signed by the UK that includes its territories.
Finding shortcomings in communication, a lack of formalised cooperation with neighbouring countries, a paucity of information and statistics about rescues, as well as insufficient financial support for search and rescue, the authors recommended an SAR coordinating committee.
While the report highlights a serious shortage of resources and some challenges relating to a wide range of issues, from accurate data to training and promoting safety at sea, but also makes it clear that staff involved in search and rescue at the JMU and Air Operations Unit are working very hard and they are keen to see improvements in the service they can offer.
During the process of making the report the UK Coastguard said stakeholders were “consistently professional and open about the challenges and solutions to improve” search and rescue.
“The Joint Marine Unit and Air Operations Unit leaders and teams were found to be extremely professional, knowledgeable and dedicated,” the report stated.” There was a strong sense of team camaraderie within each of the operational teams. They are accustomed to going above and beyond their contracted hours of work to ensure the safety of the Cayman Islands inhabitants.”
The Cayman Islands Fire Service was also commended and the report emphasises involving fire crews as a ”top priority” in future inshore response, as they could ease the workload for the Joint Marine Unit with the addition of jet skis or rigid inflatable rescue boats at the fire stations.
All of these safety measures should have been put in place when Josh Gilman and 4 others went missing 5yrs+ before the last tragedy. Same exact circumstances and the Marine Unit are still scratching their heads almost a decade later.
Here’s an easy solution, deputize the people who risk life and limb every time there is a major rescue situation because they seem to get more done then all our persons / units/ govt. depts. combined. Create a voluntary coast guard ffs.
Its not F**king rocket science.
Implement a watercraft licensing system along the same lines as that with motor vehicles. Yearly safety inspections when re-licensing etc. Simple and Govt. gets more money to piss down the drain from the fees!
Just get Lad Watler back on the case and show them all how it is done with limited resources but the will and knowledge to get things done
Of course the UK is going to say nice things about JMU and airunit they are funding them but we see the performance and the results illegal landing of criminals failed rescues and drugs and guns awashed on our streets..
Did you read the report?
Would love to volunteer for this…great idea.
This unit had all the good officers it needed most were well trained and experienced SAR operators to Coast Guard standards or by BMATT but alas along came a nasty little pretender and his minions who with the then “Caymanian” leadership conspired to seek outside help because they thought they would be loyal to them and they could control things. So they went about installing their little lackeys in the air unit , drug unit and marine unit causing catastrophic failures and increased corruption that we see today and when it got so bad even the pretender and his disciples quit and move to other law enforcement venues.However instead of the new leadership seeking out those people for advice they listen to the tales of the self preservation lackeys and it also fit their divide and rule policy. So they expanded and supported these idiotic decisions even promoting minions to senior leadership. Thus the terrible situation we find ourselves in today. They did however give it a new name JMU . This is to all the boys & girls of the Old DTF and to Mr Derek Haines they will never replicate the success as for you Caymanian Donkey please feel free to replace the donkey with Jackass as it best describes both the suggestion and all those concerned.
Let’s chat about training. We have a qualified Caymanian who can train these officers King Bush.
He has retired from the service and now been retired as a constable. Why not pay him more and have him set up propper training. At the same time assist him to set up training for new boat owners and have a kids program.
Just a thought as once again we believe we must send people overseas and not use one of our own.
He’s still on the marine unit.
Try a working bouyage system so mariners can enter and leave the CROWNS waters safely
At last, someone recognising the issue is at the top. Thank you for pointing out the guys on the front line, the Joint Marine Unit and the Air Operations Unit work hard. MLA’s hang your head in shame at the way you all rounded on these guys twelve months ago form your comfy armchairs in the LA. It is coming home to roost now.
While it is good to have multiple people conducting search and rescue, let’s make sure these persons are all trained for their various tasks and maybe some medically trained people should be involved.
So when you bash the police and marine officers and everyone else when something goes wrong, look at the funding. This report says the officers are good and knowledgeable and dedicated, but the funding is zilch. Surprise, surprise, the same can be said about teachers. Cayman needs to wake up and understand what it costs to have a modern search-and-rescue, border security and/or policing service, or schools for that matter, and put its money where its mouth is, or shut up and stop whining about why things are the way they are. And don’t go boating too far out unless you’re ok with the fact that no one ain’t no one comin’ to get ya! And that goes for you smugglers too.
Thank you for releasing this report. A refreshing change to open government. Thank you CIG.
Why not teach basic boating skills so people will have required safety gear on board the vessel as well as the skills to operate safely. Taking children out in small craft advisory weather conditions is wrong.