Local man denies ‘pimp’ charges

(CNS): Wayne Carlos Myles (37) has pleaded not guilty to eight charges relating to prostitution and acting as a pimp. Appearing in court Thursday, he denied one count of living off the immoral earnings of a prostitute and seven counts of attempting to live off the earnings of a prostitute. Although few details were revealed during the short arraignment, it is understood the evidence is based on messages found on his phone.

The charges alleged that between March and September 2015 Myles had on one occasion and attempted on several more to “exercise control, direction or influence over the movements of a prostitute in such manner as to show that he was aiding, abetting or compelling her prostitution”.

He was remanded in custody until his trial, which is to be heard in June by a judge alone, and is expected to last three days.

