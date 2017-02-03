Local employment best for a decade, premier says

(CNS): Jobs and opportunities for Caymanians are better than they’ve been for almost ten years, the premier told an audience of business people Thursday, and said there were better things to come. Alden McLaughlin said that Cayman had “bucked the trend of economic inertia” in the region through “prudent fiscal management and sound policy initiatives”. Having avoided spiraling debt, unsustainable deficits, high unemployment and economic stagnation, Cayman had found a path to growth, the premier said.

Making his annual address at Fidelity’s Cayman Economic Outlook conference, the premier focused on highlighting the economic growth that he said had fueled opportunities for local people. He said the government had grown the economy, reduced unemployment and stabilized public finances.

McLaughlin said the Cayman Islands’ economy had grown steadily annually over the last four years from 1.5% in 2013 to a forecast high of 3% last year. He said increases in prices of goods and services in 2016 was expected to be down to -0.5% compared to 2.1% when the Progressives took office in May 2013.

While he acknowledged that this was due largely to low energy prices and a soft commodities market, the low rate of inflation was helped by his government’s reductions on import duty for CUC’s diesel, which he said had left at least $17 million in the pockets of families and businesses annually. He said the cut in duty for licensed traders over the past three and a half years had also helped keep prices down.

“Combined, these have had the effect of increasing disposable income, reducing business costs, and helping to keep the economy ticking over,” the premier said. Reductions in government fees for small businesses and forgiving businesses that had fallen behind if they started paying has also allowed many small businesses to operate legally and to be eligible to bid on government contracts,” he added.

With a growing economy overall, unemployment in Cayman fell from 6.3% in 2013 to 4.5% in 2016. Unemployment for Caymanians fell from just under 10.5% in 2012 to 5.6% in 2016.

“In the medium- to long-term, more Caymanians will be employed as the economy continues to grow,” McLaughlin predicted. Given what he described as the firm footing that government had placed the country, the mid-term projections over the next parliamentary term indicated year-on-year economic growth averaging 2.5%, he said.

“This government recognises the absolute necessity of providing our people with the skills and education that will land them jobs for their entire productive years,” McLaughlin added, as he reviewed plans in education to improve the chances of the future workforce.

“Cayman is a service-driven economy, whether that service is delivered in tourism, health, technology or financial services. We therefore have a duty to ensure that future generations of Caymanians are the first choice to fill jobs in these sectors and the industries that support them.”

Government would “continue to make massive investments in our people”, McLaughlin said, noting that the “Ready2Work” programme would be expanded over the next year to enable every person looking for employment to get a job.

He also spoke of plans that would be unveiled shortly to increase support to the micro and small business, which he said was a facilitator of employment and wealth accumulation.

“It is important that as the economy grows businesses of all sizes have the opportunity to share in that growth,” the premier added.

The economy had been helped because for four budgets in a row the government had not imposed any new fees or taxes, he said. “There has never been another administration that has gone a full term without increasing fees and taxes,” he noted. “As the economy continues to improve we will look again at what taxes or fees can be further reduced.”

The government had provided an environment for business to flourish, which had allowed the economy to grow and provide more jobs and opportunities for Caymanians, the premier stated. But as he looked ahead to the possibility of another PPM term, McLaughlin promised new investment in human capital to grow the economy for the benefit of all.

“Benefits that must include good jobs for Caymanians,” he stated.

Looking back, he said that in the midst of the political, social and economic turmoil globally, Cayman had “performed remarkably” and had “avoided the threat of economic stagnation”, while finding a “path to sustainable growth”.

