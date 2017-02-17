Home invader charged with attempted rape

(CNS): The 48-year-old man from West Bay who is accused of invading a woman’s bedroom and committing an indecent act has been charged with a catalogue of offences, including attempted rape. Ronnie Ebanks was arrested Wednesday and charged Friday morning in relation to the home invasion at an apartment on the West Bay Road in West Bay on 13 February. He has been remanded in custody until he appears in Grand Court on 24 February.

Ebanks is facing charges of attempted rape, burglary with intent to rape, indecent assault and theft in connection with the home invasion.

He has also been charged with attempted burglary and damage to property in connection with another incident at a residence on the West Bay Road in George Town, which happened on 24 October last year.

Category: Crime, Police