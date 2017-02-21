GT store robbed by machete wielding suspect

(CNS): Police have said that a “raspy” voiced robber held up a store on Saturday afternoon while armed with a machete, but they have not stated which North Church Street business fell victim to the villain. The shop in question was held up around 4pm, when the man entered and demanded cash from the male clerk behind the counter, threatening him with the machete.

The robber reportedly left with an undisclosed but small amount of cash. Police officers who responded pursued a man on foot down Eastern Avenue, but lost sight of him near Cruz Lane.

The suspect was about 5’7”, of slim build and dark complexion. The police said witnesses described the man as having a long, thin face and a beard with specks of white hair, and his voice was said to be “raspy and deep-toned”. He was wearing a dark tam, a short, dark blue short-sleeved t-shirt, old and tattered dark shorts and dirty trainers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.

