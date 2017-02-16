Governor broke ribs in wet floor slip

(CNS): Officials have revealed a little more detail about the injuries the governor sustained at the weekend when she slipped on a wet floor. Her office said that Helen Kilpatrick was discharged from the George Town hospital on Thursday following treatment for collapsed lungs and four broken ribs. As she is not fit for work yet and will require further medical treatment, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson will continue holding the fort.

According to a release from government, the paramedics responded to Government House although they still did not say where the accident happened, and took the governor to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town, where she was treated.

Kilpatrick thanked the paramedics and expressed her “sincere gratitude for the caring and professional treatment that she received from all the staff at the Critical Care Unit at George Town Hospital” following the accident.

