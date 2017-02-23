ESO to begin workforce survey

(CNS): Officials from the Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) are urging the public to cooperate with their enumerators who will begin going door-to-door to at over a 1,000 random homes on Sunday 5 March to conduct the Labour Force Survey for this spring. The survey collects data from people currently living in the Cayman Islands — locals and ex-pats — who have jobs or are unemployed or not currently in the work force for whatever reason. The current unemployment rate is said to be 3.9%

Last spring the survey revealed that there were 41,825 people in the workforce, with 40,213 of them in a job. With 1,612 people who wanted work but were unemployed, the office calculated that the unemployment rate of all, including non-Caymanians, was 3.9%. This was the lowest rate since 2007, before the financial crisis when unemployment was just 3%. A survey was also conducted in October 2016 but the results of that survey have not yet been published.

As the ESO begins work compiling the 2017 spring report, trained interviewers will visit 1,392 randomly selected sample households in all the three islands over a four-week period. The LFS questionnaire will be administered using tablets.

While the ESO is asking for support from the community, they noted that the information is collected under the Statistics Law (2016 Revision), so people must comply. The interviews are confidential and no individual data will be used for publication or disclosed to parties outside of the ESO.

ESO survey data from individuals are exempt from freedom of information requests.

For further information on any aspect of the survey or results of previous surveys, contact the Economics and Statistics Office at 516-3329, 949-0940 or visit www.eso.ky

